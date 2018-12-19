CEE MARKETS-Romania tax plans wipe out robust 2018 stocks gain at a dash

* Romanian stocks fall almost 8 percent on government plans * Romanian tax plans hurt banks, energy companies * Romanian plans hit Erste, Raiffeisen shares in Vienna, Prague * Crown sets multi-month high, "dovish" Fed rate hike is seen By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bucharest stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Romanian government's tax and pension changes wiping out almost all of an 8 percent gain of the bluechip index since 2017. The plans sent jitters through Central Europe, knocking shares in Erste and Raiffeisen, regional banks whose earnings may be curbed by the Romanian measures. The government plans taxing banking assets, capping gas prices, enforcing a new turnover tax for energy firms and enabling Romanians to withdraw out of mandatory private pension funds after contributing for five years. Bucharest's bluechip stock index fell 7.7 percent by 0825 GMT, with lenders Banca Transylvania and French Societe Generale unit BRD Group shedding 13 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively. The fall makes a bad year look worse for Central European stock markets, where only Bucharest's share index had notched up visible gains. So far this year Prague's benchmark shed 7 percent and Warsaw's almost 6 percent as funds flowed into the rallying dollar from risky emerging market assets. Romania's measures deepened Prague's losses as well. The Prague bourse's main index fell 2.4 percent to its lowest level since July 2017 on Wednesday, driven by an 8 percent fall in the shares of Erste, an Austrian bank active across the region, including Romania. Erste shares fell 8 percent in Vienna, while Raiffeisen stock shed 4.8 percent. In contrast with Bucharest and Prague, Budapest's and Warsaw's share indices were slightly positive. While Romania's leu shed 0.2 percent against the euro to trade at 4.6559, the zloty firmed 0.1 percent and the forint was steady. The mood was cautiously optimistic ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting, amid speculation that a plunge in crude prices may make the Fed end its rate hikes. Lower U.S. rates would make emerging market assets look relatively more attractive, while the past months' decline in crude prices has helped inflation retreat in Central Europe, reducing pressure on central banks to tighten policy. The crown briefly touched a 2-and-1/2-month high against the euro in early trade despite expectations that the Czech central bank could take a pause at its meeting on Thursday after four straight interest rate hikes. It is seen increasing rates further next year. The Hungarian central bank shifted to a more hawkish tone in its comments on Tuesday. Polish figures released on Wednesday showing a slowdown in annual industrial output growth to 4.7 percent in November are unlikely to nudge the central bank towards tighter policy, indicating an economic slowdown, analysts said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1025 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7350 25.7300 -0.02% -0.75% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.4000 322.3500 -0.02% -3.56% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2810 4.2864 +0.13% -2.44% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6559 4.6465 -0.20% +0.51% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4180 7.4145 -0.05% +0.17% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3000 118.3300 +0.03% +0.17% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1002.30 1026.640 -2.37% -7.04% 0 Budapest 39425.25 39475.61 -0.13% +0.12% Warsaw 2316.20 2315.18 +0.04% -5.89% Bucharest 7768.16 8419.19 -7.73% +0.19% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 791.41 796.23 -0.61% -1.86% > Zagreb 1744.19 1747.42 -0.18% -5.35% Belgrade <.BELEX1 759.97 753.68 +0.83% +0.02% 5> Sofia 589.96 592.12 -0.36% -12.91% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6250 0.0140 +222bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8110 0.0120 +207bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9790 0.0000 +173bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4080 0.0000 +200bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3210 0.0000 +258bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9120 0.0110 +266bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.27 2.34 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.57 0.84 0.13 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.79 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; editing by Louise Heavens)