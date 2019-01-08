CEE MARKETS-Romanian assets ease on tax worries, central bank warning

* Leu eases after weak German data * Romanian central bank holds fire, warns over tax package * Romanian equity index declines, bucking European rise (Recasts with Romanian central bank decision and comments, analyst quotes) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Romanian assets fell on Tuesday amid worries over a package of government measures to boost revenues, with the central bank saying they created uncertainty in the economy. The leu shed 0.2 percent against the euro to 4.6695 by 1439 GMT. It fell in tandem with the region's main currencies and tracked a decline by the euro, after November industrial output data showed a decline in Germany, Central Europe's main export market, and a slowdown in Czech and Hungarian growth. But Romanian shares did not follow a rebound in European and regional markets, as hopes of a possible trade deal between China and the United States offset worries over global growth. The Bucharest exchange's blue-chip index fell 1.7 percent. Budapest and Prague each gained about half a percent. In recent days, Romanian stocks regained some of the losses they suffered in December. Stocks fell after the government announced taxes that hit banks and energy, among others, and changes in pension rules that could weaken domestic demand for equities and government debt. The worries resurfaced by Tuesday, before the Romanian central bank's meeting. The bank kept interest rates on hold, as expected -- inflation has slowed in recent months and the economy is expected to slow. The bank's governor, Mugur Isarescu, said after the meeting that inflation may fall further, but risks are amplified by fiscal policy, and that the measures -- which included a tax on bank assets linked to interbank interest rates -- hurt monetary policy flexibility, if not independence. He said the bank had trouble understanding part of the measures and would seek a meeting with the finance minister. "A key question in 2019 is how the NBR would respond to potential weakening pressure on the leu coming from twin (budget and current account) deficits and exacerbated by government’s preference for low interest rates," said Erste Group analyst Eugen Sinca in a note. "We continue to favor the scenario of a modest depreciation of the leu (2-3 percent), with the exchange rate potentially playing the role of a relief valve..." he said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1539 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6380 25.5750 -0.25% +0.27% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.7000 321.2000 -0.16% -0.19% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2992 4.2960 -0.07% -0.22% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6695 4.6600 -0.20% -0.33% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4330 7.4255 -0.10% -0.31% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3000 118.3500 +0.04% +0.00% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1013.99 1008.560 +0.54% +2.78% 0 Budapest 40737.92 40569.47 +0.42% +4.09% Warsaw 2326.47 2331.45 -0.21% +2.19% Bucharest 7554.26 7683.07 -1.68% +2.31% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 806.41 802.32 +0.51% +0.27% > Zagreb 1738.76 1726.78 +0.69% -0.57% Belgrade <.BELEX1 718.24 731.79 -1.85% -5.70% 5> Sofia 575.70 577.15 -0.25% -3.16% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6910 0.0620 +227bps +5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7470 0.0140 +203bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8240 0.0390 +159bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4510 -0.0290 +203bps -4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3010 0.0190 +259bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8430 0.0490 +261bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.09 2.19 2.21 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.54 0.79 0.13 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)