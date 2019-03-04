CEE MARKETS-Romanian assets gain as S&P delays outlook review

* S&P delays publishing Romania rating outlook in unusual decision * Leu near four-week highs, Romanian stocks outperform region * Zloty gains beyond 4.3/euro for first time in weeks * Polish central bank meeting seen assessing public spending plan By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Romanian assets gained on Monday after an unusual decision by Standard & Poor's not to deliver a rating outlook, raising hopes for changes in a controversial bank tax. S&P affirmed Romania's 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Friday. But instead of changing its outlook to negative from stable, as some had expected, the agency delayed its decision for two weeks, at the request of the government. That fuelled hopes for changes in the bank tax. Finance Ministry Eugen Teodorovici said on Wednesday the tax might exempt several financial assets. New taxes imposed this year are painful to banks and, being linked to the ROBOR interbank rates, complicate monetary policy. Romania could escape a downgrade of its rating outlook if it disconnects the tax from ROBOR and exempts government bond holdings from the tax, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. The yield on 10-year Romanian government bonds was bid lower by 10 basis points at 4.88 percent, after a jump on Friday ahead of the S&P rating review. The yield remains well above Poland's 10-year bond yield, which dropped by 2 basis points to 2.8725 percent. "We see nominal yield levels to remain high in Romania in the absence of more policy clarity," Erste analysts said in a note. The leu led moderate gains by Central European currencies, approaching four-week highs beyond 4.732 versus the euro. It traded at 4.739 at 0955 GMT, up 0.1 percent. Bucharest's main stock index outperformed regional peers, rising 1.25 percent. Listed banks -- Banca Transilvania and BRD Groupe Societe Generale -- gained more than 3 percent. Warsaw stocks were steady, while the zloty gained about 0.1 percent, to trade at 4.299 versus the euro. It broke 4.3 for the first time since early February. Data showing low inflation and slowing growth knocked the zloty to its lowest in more than three months last month, at 4.3455 last month from 18-month highs set at 4.2555 on Jan. 31. It started to recover last week after the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party pledged to boost public spending and the European Commission said the Polish economy was doing well. The Polish central bank will hold its first meeting on Wednesday where it can look at the fiscal plan. "Monetary Policy Council meeting ... shouldn't bring any change ... especially since the possibility of interest rate cuts vanished after last week's announcement of government fiscal easing," Millennium Bank said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1055 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6260 25.6260 +0.00% +0.32% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 316.0900 316.2400 +0.05% +1.58% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2990 4.3045 +0.13% -0.22% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7390 4.7455 +0.14% -1.79% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4275 -0.03% -0.27% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8600 118.0500 +0.16% +0.37% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1080.51 1075.740 +0.44% +9.52% 0 Budapest 40344.19 40170.66 +0.43% +3.08% Warsaw 2323.33 2333.11 -0.42% +2.05% Bucharest 7759.27 7663.49 +1.25% +5.09% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 848.82 847.62 +0.14% +5.54% > Zagreb 1784.77 1792.79 -0.45% +2.06% Belgrade <.BELEX1 689.96 691.54 -0.23% -9.42% 5> Sofia 585.06 585.06 +0.00% -1.58% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8480 0.0560 +236bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8150 0.0100 +212bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9060 0.0000 +172bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6440 -0.1110 +216bps -13bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3160 -0.0090 +262bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9560 -0.0160 +277bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.25 2.32 2.32 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.44 0.69 0.91 0.00 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.76 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)