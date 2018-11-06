CEE MARKETS-Romanian bond yield sets 6-month low, central bank holds fire

* Romanian central bank keeps rates on hold as expected * Romanian bonds extend rally, supported by repo auction * FX, stocks ease slightly ahead of U.S. midterm election, Fed * Hungarian bonds yields also drop, Polish bonds flat By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Romania's 10-year government bond yields fell to their lowest levels after repeated liquidity injections into the market from the Romanian central bank, (NBR) which kept its interest rates on hold on Tuesday. Central European markets generally eased slightly in cautious trading in all asset classes as investors held their breath ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States and the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting from Wednesday. Regional currencies including the leu eased by about 0.1 percent against the euro. The NBR, which, like its Czech peer, has increased interest rates to fight inflation, kept its benchmark rate on hold at 2.5 percent as expected. It is due to hold a news conference at 1300 GMT. Since its last rate hike in May, the bank, projecting that inflation will retreat from its mid-year levels around 5 percent, has managed market interest rates through its liquidity policy including its repo auctions. After a tightening in liquidity in local markets in the past months, it injected over 16 billion lei into markets through an auction last week, and further 12 billion lei on Monday. With more money in markets, domestic government bonds became an attractive buy, after a surge in U.S. Treasury yields a month ago also boosted yields in many emerging markets including Romania and Hungary. Romania's 10- and 5-year bond yields have dropped about 40 basis points and the 2-year yield by almost 30 basis points in the past weeks. The 10-year yield, bid at 4.73 percent, reached its lowest level in almost six months on Tuesday, and other Romanian bond yields set multi-week lows. Hungarian yields have also retreated in the past weeks and the 10-year paper was the lowest since early October at 3.55 percent, down 37 basis points from its October peak. Polish yields, which are usually more stable and more willing to track German Bunds, were flat. The 10-year yield there, trading at 3.18 percent, has declined by only 15 basis points from its October peak. In Romania, apart from the NBR's liquidity injections, expectations for a drop in inflation helped push yields lower, analysts have said. "The conduct of the monetary policy stance by the ECB and by other central banks in the region (Poland and Hungary) would also allow the BNR to pause further the key rate hiking cycle," said Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre in a note. "Against this stable base rate outlook in the short to medium term, we believe that the yield pickup of ROMGBs (Romanian bonds in October) is attractive which has been also witnessed at yesterday's massively oversubscribed T-bond auction," he added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1055 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8400 25.8120 -0.11% -1.15% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.1500 322.0100 -0.04% -3.49% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3117 4.3084 -0.08% -3.14% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6632 4.6610 -0.05% +0.35% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4350 7.4395 +0.06% -0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3500 118.3800 +0.03% +0.13% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1071.37 1072.440 -0.10% -0.63% 0 Budapest 37747.95 37794.87 -0.12% -4.14% Warsaw 2220.11 2233.74 -0.61% -9.80% Bucharest 8596.00 8573.48 +0.26% +10.86% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 798.38 799.74 -0.17% -0.99% > Zagreb 1771.27 1771.45 -0.01% -3.89% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.96 740.93 +0.41% -2.08% 5> Sofia 597.17 596.67 +0.08% -11.85% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5530 0.0080 +220bps +2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8660 0.0160 +204bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1390 0.0080 +172bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5390 -0.0120 +219bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4270 -0.0020 +260bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1830 -0.0030 +276bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.96 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.61 0.93 0.00 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.89 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)