CEE MARKETS-Romanian CPI surge hits leu, PM speech watched in Warsaw
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 11:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Romanian CPI surge hits leu, PM speech watched in Warsaw

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Romania's annual inflation highest in more than 4 years
    * Leu eases on concern that central bank falls behind the
curve
    * Polish PM designate speech may be moderately positive to
markets

    By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The leu fell on
Tuesday after Romania reported a surge in inflation while
investors in Poland waited to see how a policy speech by prime
minister designate Mateusz Morawiecki later in the day would
affect the zloty.
    Romania's November annual inflation jumped to its highest 
in more than four years to 3.2 percent from 2.6 percent from
October, exceeding analyst forecasts. 
    The inflation rate has risen two percentage points in just
three months and almost seven percentage points since May 2016,
making it the fastest rising inflation rate in Central Europe.
    The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.6365 against the
euro by 0941 GMT.
    The Romanian central bank (NBR) has tightened policy via
various tools in recent months, but it has not lifted its
interest rates from record lows even though a surge in debt
yields has prompted the government to reject bids at several
debt auctions since October.
    The bank is unlikely to change rates at its next meeting on
Jan. 8, but could hike them on Feb. 7 when it presents its
updated inflation forecasts, ING's chief economist in Romania,
Ciprian Dascalu said.
    "If the central bank is perceived to fall behind the curve
we will have an outflow from government bonds by offshore
(investors), and as a result a deterioration of the capital
account..." he said, pointing to Romania's widening current
account gap.
    A surge in wages has pushed up prices across the region but
the latest inflation figures from Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
released on Monday did not show enough of a rise to bolster
central bank hawks and led to a weakening of the region's main
currencies.
    These regained some ground on Tuesday.
    The zloty traded a tad firmer, at 4.2049 against
the euro.
    Investors will watch Prime Minister designate Mateusz
Morawiecki' policy speech in parliament later on Tuesday.
    Morawiecki replaces Beata Szydlo, and his appointment and
that of other new ministers may cause friction within the ruling
PiS party in which Szydlo is more popular, analysts have said.
    It may however ease tensions between Poland and the European
Commission, which has accused Warsaw with undermining the rule
of law and has clashed with Szydlo on a number of occasions.
    The speech may improve sentiment in Polish markets if
Morawiecki addresses improved tax collection and the functioning
of institutions, said Pekao SA analyst, Arkadiusz Urbanski.
    "We can expect a reference to a more economy-focused policy,
since that was how politicians justified changing the PM, and
every optimistic word should support the zloty," he said.
    However, Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting was likely to
have a bigger market influence, Urbanski said.
      
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1041 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                25.625  25.636   +0.04   5.39%
                                 0       0       %  
 Hungary                    314.07  314.66   +0.19  -1.67%
 forint                         00      00       %  
 Polish zloty               4.2049  4.2063   +0.03   4.73%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.6365  4.6326  -0.08%  -2.19%
 Croatian                   7.5420  7.5410  -0.01%   0.17%
 kuna                                               
 Serbian                    119.47  119.48   +0.01   3.25%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1057.1  1058.0  -0.09%   +14.7
                                 3       8              0%
 Budapest                   37913.  37575.   +0.90   +18.4
                                70      75       %      7%
 Warsaw                     2388.2  2386.9   +0.05   +22.6
                                 0       3       %      0%
 Bucharest                  7589.3  7614.5  -0.33%   +7.12
                                 3       1               %
 Ljubljana                  778.94  775.79   +0.41   +8.55
                                                 %       %
 Zagreb                     1853.8  1854.4  -0.03%  -7.07%
                                 3       5          
 Belgrade                   746.24  744.46   +0.24   +4.02
                                                 %       %
 Sofia                      667.60  665.47   +0.32   +13.8
                                                 %      4%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                   -0.033       0   +070b   +0bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.793  -0.019   +114b   -3bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   1.415  -0.008   +111b   -2bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.645  -0.023   +238b   -2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.619  -0.001   +297b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.223   0.001   +292b   -1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR       1    1.19    1.32       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.03    0.06     0.1    0.03
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI   1.761    1.83   1.904    1.72
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
