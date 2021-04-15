Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu flat after govt friction, most shares move in tight range

By Reuters

    BUCHAREST, April 15 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu was flat on
Thursday after Liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu fired the
health minister and potentially endangered his coalition
government, while other central European currencies and stocks
moved in a tight range. 
    The dismissal of Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu marks the
first big conflict in the centre-right governing coalition
formed after a parliamentary election in December, as his junior
USR-Plus party was blindsided by the decision.
    At 0945 GMT, the leu was flat against the euro at
4.9255 and bluechip index traded 0.1% higher, as markets
bet political tensions would die down. 
    "It is highly unlikely that USR-PLUS will ... force the
collapse of the ruling coalition, in the middle of peak COVID-19
hospitalizations," JP Morgan said in a note. "A functioning
government and majority are highly needed at this time."
    "As long as the majority in parliament survives, ... there
are no meaningful macro implications."
    Romanian debt managers would tender 500 million lei worth of
October 2023 treasury bonds later in the day.
    "The political crisis is coming at a bad moment,"
Commerzbank said in a note. "The coalition government had only
just managed to convince the rating agencies that it is being
serious about consolidating the household budget that was
getting out of control."
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown was up 0.1% against the
euro, while the Polish zloty edged 0.1% lower.
    The Hungarian forint slid 0.1% and was trading at
359.1 to the euro.
    "The forint is at important levels. The next resistance
level after that is 360," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
    Hungary's biggest lender OTP is in talks to buy
Slovenian bank Nova KBM from private equity group Apollo in a
deal worth roughly 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), people close
to the matter said.
    Budapest's bluechip index was up 0.3% on the day.
    
           CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
           MARKETS   T        1210              
                              CET               
                     CURRENC                           
                     IES                        
                     Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                              s                 
                     bid      close    change   in 2021
 Czech     <EURCZK=  25.9420  25.9550   +0.05%   +1.11%
 crown     >                                    
 Hungary   <EURHUF=  359.050  358.820   -0.06%   +1.02%
 forint    >               0        0           
 Polish    <EURPLN=   4.5546   4.5525   -0.05%   +0.10%
 zloty     >                                    
 Romanian  <EURRON=   4.9245   4.9275   +0.06%   -1.21%
 leu       >                                    
 Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5610   7.5715   +0.14%   -0.18%
 kuna      >                                    
 Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.480  117.580   +0.09%   +0.08%
 dinar     >               0        0           
 Note:     calculated from             1800            
 daily                                 CET      
 change Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                              s                 
                              close    change   in 2021
 Prague              1096.80  1095.28   +0.14%   +6.78%
                                   00           
 Budapest            42751.4  42514.9   +0.56%   +1.53%
                           4        4           
 Warsaw              2008.91  2011.96   -0.15%   +1.26%
 Buchares            11134.0  11133.4   +0.01%   +13.55
 t                         3        6                 %
 Ljubljan  <.SBITOP  1037.13  1034.68   +0.24%   +15.13
 a         >                                          %
 Zagreb              1888.04  1886.25   +0.09%   +8.55%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX1   758.54   752.56   +0.79%   +1.33%
           5>                                   
 Sofia                508.35   506.32   +0.40%   +13.59
                                                      %
                                                       
                     Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                     (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                in
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.6510  -0.0090   +135bp    -1bps
           R>                                s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=R   1.4180  -0.0800   +203bp    -7bps
           R>                                s  
           <CZ10YT=   1.8510  -0.0610   +213bp    -5bps
 10-year   RR>                               s  
 Poland                                                
   2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.0950   0.0040   +079bp    +1bps
           R>                                s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.7690  -0.0420   +138bp    -3bps
           R>                                s  
           <PL10YT=   1.4580  -0.0390   +173bp    -3bps
 10-year   RR>                               s  
           FORWARD                                     
                     3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                interba
                                                nk
 Czech                  0.45     0.64     0.91     0.36
 Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
           >                                    
 Hungary                0.93     1.09     1.26     0.79
                                                
 Poland                 0.23     0.25     0.34     0.21
                                                
 Note:     are for ask                                 
 FRA       prices                               
 quotes                                         
 *********************************************         
 *****************                              
    

 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
