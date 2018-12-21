CEE MARKETS-Romanian stocks extend plunge as government prepares tax measures

* Romanian government to meet to approve shock tax measures * Bucharest index shed 18 pct in just four days * Romanian bonds mixed, leu weakens by 1/4 pct * Global growth fears weigh on CEE stocks, currencies By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Romanian stocks headed towards their worst weekly performance in more than seven years as the government was expected to approve tax measures later on Friday affecting various business sectors. The Bucharest bourse's index fell 2.3 percent to its lowest level in almost two years, while other Central European indices dropped much less, with fears over global economic growth weighing on sentiment in emerging markets. Just four days ago, the Bucharest index was Central Europe's best 2018 performer, with over 10 percent year-to-date gain, and by Friday it became one of the worst, down 7.5 percent from the end of 2017. The Romanian government will meet at 1630 GMT to approve shock measures announced late on Tuesday to keep the budget deficit at bay, and the details will be closely watched in markets. The emergency decree will enforce a bank tax but also cap gas prices, introduce a turnover tax for energy and telecoms firms, and enable Romanians to withdraw from a mandatory private pension scheme. Tremors ran through regional markets, hitting the shares of banks including Austrian-based Erste and Raiffeisen and Hungary's OTP. The main driver of Friday's index decline was local lender Banca Transilvania. State-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica's stocks fell as much as 18 percent. "All in all, the desperate fiscal measures are clouding business prospects," Citigroup said in its weekly note on emerging markets. It said dampened credit lending could offset the additional inflation pressure from higher taxes in the energy, telecom and tobacco sectors. Romanian government bond yields, which jumped after the announcement, but retreated by Thursday, were mixed on Friday. The leu has also seen jitters due to increased uncertainty over the policy of the Romanian central bank, which has become more optimistic over inflation in the past months after earlier interest rate hikes. After getting help from demand due to end-of-month tax payments on Thursday, it shed a quarter of a percent against the euro on Friday to trade at 4.652, near its 90-day moving average. Elsewhere in Central Europe, the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown shed 0.1 percent versus the euro. The zloty was also a shade weaker, shrugging off a bigger-than-expected 8.2 percent annual jump in Polish retail sales in November. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1055 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8180 25.7900 -0.11% -1.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.9000 321.6000 -0.09% -3.41% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2885 4.2870 -0.03% -2.62% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6524 4.6410 -0.25% +0.59% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4205 7.4257 +0.07% +0.13% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0900 118.2500 +0.14% +0.35% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 983.85 992.9200 -0.91% -8.75% Budapest 39409.80 39592.68 -0.46% +0.08% Warsaw 2287.84 2306.68 -0.82% -7.04% Bucharest 7169.24 7332.71 -2.23% -7.54% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 788.59 791.09 -0.32% -2.21% > Zagreb 1729.38 1729.87 -0.03% -6.16% Belgrade <.BELEX1 751.17 750.98 +0.03% -1.14% 5> Sofia 587.74 588.81 -0.18% -13.24% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6770 0.1240 +228bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8850 0.0670 +214bps +6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0460 0.0100 +180bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3680 0.0030 +197bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3380 0.0040 +259bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8950 0.0290 +265bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.15 2.20 2.27 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.59 0.83 0.00 Poland 1.76 1.77 1.79 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)