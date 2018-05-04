CEE MARKETS-Romanian stocks, leu outperform on rate hike expectation

* Bucharest stocks, leu rise as central bank seen increasing rates * Local factors drift back into attention ahead of U.S. wage data * BRD bank profits boost Bucharest index, Erste knocks down Prague * Crown firms as investors digest central bank comments By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Romanian shares and the leu outperformed Central European peers on Friday due to a good earnings report from BRD bank and expectations for a central bank interest rate hike on Monday. The leu traded at 4.659 against the euro at 0816 GMT, firming 0.2 percent. Other Central European currencies firmed less, while the most liquid units, the zloty and the forint eased slightly. After a slump in regional currencies and stock prices earlier this week due to a rally of the dollar, local factors came into the focus as investors await U.S. payroll figures due at 1230 GMT. Five out of eight analysts projected in a Reuters poll last month that the Romanian central bank would increase its benchmark interest rate further at its May 7 meeting, by a quarter percentage point to 2.5 percent. While the region's equity markets were mixed, Bucharest's main index led gainers, rising by 0.6 percent. It was driven by almost 2 percent rise in the shares of two banks, Banca Transilvania and Societe Generale unit BRD. BRD reported a 26 percent annual jump in the group's first-quarter net profit. Warsaw led regional stock losers, with its blue-chip index shedding 1.3 percent. Poland had a national holiday on Thursday, and thus its bourse missed a regional equities decline after the Federal Reserve signalled further rate tightening on Wednesday. Prague's main index fell 1.2 percent, knocked down by an almost 5 percent plunge in Erste bank. Austrian-based Erste Group reported an annual surge in first-quarter net profit, but an increase in its costs overshadowed that result. Hungarian oil group MOL shed 4 percent after mixed results, but Budapest's main index rose 0.6 percent. The index was helped by a rebound in OTP Bank shares to near 11,000 forints, the support line it pierced in a plunge on Wednesday. Romanian government bonds underperformed the region. The yield on 10-year paper was bid at 4.66 percent, up two basis points, while Hungary's corresponding yield was flat at 2.57 percent, and the Polish yield -- which misses a regional decline on Thursday -- dropped 4 basis points to 3.127 percent. Czech bonds moved sideways, while the crown firmed 0.1 percent to 25.496 against the euro. The Czech central bank projected it may lift interest rates further only near the end of 2018. But some market participants continue to expect an earlier rise as the crown is far from 24.6, the quarterly average projected by the bank for the last quarter of the year. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1016 MARKETS CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 EURCZK= Czech crown <EURCZK= 25.4960 25.5220 +0.10% +0.18% > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 314.3600 314.2250 -0.04% -1.10% forint > EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.2710 4.2693 -0.04% -2.22% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.6590 4.6677 +0.19% +0.44% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4050 7.4130 +0.11% +0.34% kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9700 118.1000 +0.11% +0.45% dinar > Note: daily calculated from 1800 change CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 .PX Prague 1099.66 1113.3500 -1.23% +1.99% .BUX Budapest 37868.26 37660.99 +0.55% -3.83% .WIG20 Warsaw 2261.26 2291.92 -1.34% -8.12% .BETI Bucharest 8758.82 8705.10 +0.62% +12.96% .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITOP 841.48 839.79 +0.20% +4.35% > .CRBEX Zagreb 1837.89 1840.08 -0.12% -0.27% .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 738.92 738.92 +0.00% -2.75% 5 5> .SOFIX Sofia 655.03 658.81 -0.57% -3.31% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7850 0.0350 +135bp +3bps R R> s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2030 -0.0090 +128bp -2bps R R> s CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7340 0.0060 +120bp +0bps RR RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5180 0.0010 +208bp +0bps R R> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4390 -0.0210 +252bp -3bps R R> s PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1270 -0.0430 +259bp -5bps RR RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.97 1.08 1.17 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.12 0.18 0.04 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.77 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ******************************************************* ******* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by David Evans)