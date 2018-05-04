FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Romanian stocks, leu outperform on rate hike expectation

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Bucharest stocks, leu rise as central bank seen increasing
rates
    * Local factors drift back into attention ahead of U.S. wage
data
    * BRD bank profits boost Bucharest index, Erste knocks down
Prague
    * Crown firms as investors digest central bank comments

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Romanian shares and the leu
outperformed Central European peers on Friday due to a good
earnings report from BRD bank and expectations for a central
bank interest rate hike on Monday.
    The leu traded at 4.659 against the euro at 0816
GMT, firming 0.2 percent.
    Other Central European currencies firmed less, while the
most liquid units, the zloty and the forint
eased slightly.
    After a slump in regional currencies and stock prices
earlier this week due to a rally of the dollar, local factors
came into the focus as investors await U.S. payroll figures due
at 1230 GMT.
    Five out of eight analysts projected in a Reuters poll last
month that the Romanian central bank would increase its
benchmark interest rate further at its May 7 meeting, by a
quarter percentage point to 2.5 percent. 
    While the region's equity markets were mixed, Bucharest's
main index led gainers, rising by 0.6 percent.   
    It was driven by almost 2 percent rise in the shares of two
banks, Banca Transilvania and Societe Generale unit
BRD. 
    BRD reported a 26 percent annual jump in the group's
first-quarter net profit.
    Warsaw led regional stock losers, with its
blue-chip index shedding 1.3 percent. Poland had a national
holiday on Thursday, and thus its bourse missed a regional
equities decline after the Federal Reserve signalled further
rate tightening on Wednesday.
    Prague's main index fell 1.2 percent, knocked down by
an almost 5 percent plunge in Erste bank. 
    Austrian-based Erste Group reported an annual surge in
first-quarter net profit, but an increase in its costs
overshadowed that result.
    Hungarian oil group MOL shed 4 percent after mixed
results, but Budapest's main index rose 0.6 percent.
    The index was helped by a rebound in OTP Bank
shares to near 11,000 forints, the support line it pierced in a
plunge on Wednesday.
    Romanian government bonds underperformed the region.
    The yield on 10-year paper was bid at 4.66 percent, up two
basis points, while Hungary's corresponding yield was flat at
2.57 percent, and the Polish yield -- which misses a regional
decline on Thursday -- dropped 4 basis points to 3.127 percent.
    Czech bonds moved sideways, while the crown firmed
0.1 percent to 25.496 against the euro.
    The Czech central bank projected it may lift interest rates
further only near the end of 2018. 
    But some market participants continue to expect an earlier
rise as the crown is far from 24.6, the quarterly average
projected by the bank for the last quarter of the year.
    
                       CEE       SNAPSHOT     AT  1016                      
                       MARKETS               CET                   
                                 CURRENCIES                                 
                                 Latest      Previous     Daily    Change
                                 bid         close        change   in 2018
 EURCZK=  Czech crown  <EURCZK=     25.4960      25.5220   +0.10%     +0.18%
                       >                                           
 EURHUF=  Hungary      <EURHUF=    314.3600     314.2250   -0.04%     -1.10%
          forint       >                                           
 EURPLN=  Polish       <EURPLN=      4.2710       4.2693   -0.04%     -2.22%
          zloty        >                                           
 EURRON=  Romanian     <EURRON=      4.6590       4.6677   +0.19%     +0.44%
          leu          >                                           
 EURHRK=  Croatian     <EURHRK=      7.4050       7.4130   +0.11%     +0.34%
          kuna         >                                           
 EURRSD=  Serbian      <EURRSD=    117.9700     118.1000   +0.11%     +0.45%
          dinar        >                                           
          Note: daily  calculated from                    1800              
          change                                          CET      
                                                                            
                                 Latest      Previous     Daily    Change
                                             close        change   in 2018
 .PX      Prague                    1099.66    1113.3500   -1.23%     +1.99%
 .BUX     Budapest                 37868.26     37660.99   +0.55%     -3.83%
 .WIG20   Warsaw                    2261.26      2291.92   -1.34%     -8.12%
 .BETI    Bucharest                 8758.82      8705.10   +0.62%    +12.96%
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana    <.SBITOP      841.48       839.79   +0.20%     +4.35%
                       >                                           
 .CRBEX   Zagreb                    1837.89      1840.08   -0.12%     -0.27%
 .BELEX1  Belgrade     <.BELEX1      738.92       738.92   +0.00%     -2.75%
 5                     5>                                          
 .SOFIX   Sofia                      655.03       658.81   -0.57%     -3.31%
                                 BONDS                                      
                                 Yield       Yield        Spread   Daily
                                 (bid)       change       vs Bund  change in
          Czech                                                    spread
          Republic                                                 
 CZ2YT=R    2-year     <CZ2YT=R      0.7850       0.0350   +135bp      +3bps
 R                     R>                                       s  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year     <CZ5YT=R      1.2030      -0.0090   +128bp      -2bps
 R                     R>                                       s  
 CZ10YT=    10-year    <CZ10YT=      1.7340       0.0060   +120bp      +0bps
 RR                    RR>                                      s  
          Poland                                                            
 PL2YT=R    2-year     <PL2YT=R      1.5180       0.0010   +208bp      +0bps
 R                     R>                                       s  
 PL5YT=R    5-year     <PL5YT=R      2.4390      -0.0210   +252bp      -3bps
 R                     R>                                       s  
 PL10YT=    10-year    <PL10YT=      3.1270      -0.0430   +259bp      -5bps
 RR                    RR>                                      s  
                       FORWARD   RATE        AGREEMENT                      
                                 3x6         6x9          9x12     3M
                                                                   interbank
          Czech Rep                    0.97         1.08     1.17       0.90
                       <PRIBOR=                                    
                       >                                           
          Hungary                      0.07         0.12     0.18       0.04
                                                                   
          Poland                       1.73         1.75     1.77       1.70
                                                                   
          Note: FRA    are for ask prices                                   
          quotes                                                   
          *******************************************************           
          *******                                                  
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague; editing by David Evans)
