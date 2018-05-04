CEE MARKETS-Romanian stocks outperform on BRD results, rate hike expectation

* Bucharest stocks, leu rise as central bank seen increasing rates * Zloty leads currency gains as exporters return * BRD bank profits boost Bucharest index, Erste knocks down Prague * Crown firms as investors digest central bank comments (Adds zloty gains, analyst comment, U.S. data) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Romanian shares outperformed Central European peers, and the leu firmed on Friday due to a solid earnings report from BRD bank and expectations for a central bank interest rate hike on Monday. The leu traded at 4.66 against the euro at 1425 GMT, firming 0.15 percent, more than the forint and the Czech crown. The zloty half a percent to trade at 4.2478 versus the euro, as local traders and exporters returned after bank holidays on Tuesday and Thursday in Poland. "I think that the zloty will return to about 4.20-4.22 vs euro in the next few sessions," said Adam Antoniak, senior economist at Bank Pekao. Tuesday was a holiday across Central Europe and a rally in the dollar in global markets knocked regional currencies down to multi-month lows against the euro. Domestic players buoyed them on Friday even though the greenback firmed to its highest levels this year despite disappointing U.S. employment data. The figures may mean less pressure on the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates, and that could keep Central European yields relatively attractive. Romanian government bonds underperformed the region, with their yields rising by a few basis points ahead of Monday's central bank meeting. Five out of eight analysts projected in a Reuters poll last month that the bank would increase its benchmark interest rate further at the meeting, by a quarter percentage point to 2.5 percent. While the region's equity markets were mixed, Bucharest's main index led gainers, rising by almost one percent. It was driven by a 3 percent rise in the shares of two banks, Banca Transilvania and Societe Generale unit BRD. BRD reported a 26 percent annual jump in the group's first-quarter net profit. Warsaw led regional stock losers, with its blue-chip index shedding 2.6 percent. With its two holidays, Poland had missed part of the decline in equities in other stock markets. Prague's main index fell 1.4 percent, knocked down by an almost 5 percent plunge in Erste bank. Austrian-based Erste Group reported an annual surge in first-quarter net profit, but an increase in its costs overshadowed that result. Hungarian oil group MOL shed 2.8 percent after mixed results, but Budapest's main index rose 0.8 percent, helped by a rebound in OTP Bank shares to near 11,000 forints, the support line they pierced in a plunge on Thursday. Czech bonds moved sideways, while the crown firmed 0.1 percent to 25.495 against the euro. The Czech central bank projected it may lift interest rates further only near the end of 2018. But some market participants expect an earlier rise as the crown is far from 24.6, the quarterly average projected by the bank for the last quarter of the year. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1625 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4950 25.5150 +0.08% +0.18% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.0100 314.3300 +0.10% -0.99% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2478 4.2687 +0.49% -1.68% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6600 4.6670 +0.15% +0.42% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4000 7.4130 +0.18% +0.41% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0300 118.1000 +0.06% +0.40% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1098.27 1113.350 -1.35% +1.87% 0 Budapest 37959.91 37660.99 +0.79% -3.60% Warsaw 2233.57 2291.92 -2.55% -9.25% Bucharest 8784.79 8705.10 +0.92% +13.30% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 844.23 839.79 +0.53% +4.69% > Zagreb 1837.72 1840.08 -0.13% -0.28% Belgrade <.BELEX1 739.76 738.92 +0.11% -2.64% 5> Sofia 652.88 658.81 -0.90% -3.63% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7930 0.0430 +136bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2130 0.0010 +128bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7410 0.0130 +120bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5270 0.0100 +209bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4570 -0.0030 +252bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1570 -0.0130 +261bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.97 1.08 1.18 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.11 0.16 0.23 0.05 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.78 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Marcin Gottig in Warsaw; editing by David Evans and Louise Heavens)