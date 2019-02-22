Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Romanian stocks reverse early rise on worry over budget

Sandor Peto, Radu-Sorin Marinas

    * Bucharest stocks retreat from 2-month low on budget worry
    * Romanian president says he will challenge budget in court
    * Magyar Telekom, MOL cash-flow outlook disappoint

    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Romanian shares
reversed an early rise to two-month highs on Friday after the
country's President Klaus Iohannis said he would challenge the
government's 2019 budget plan in the Constitutional Court.

    Bucharest shares fell more than 20 percent in a few
weeks after new taxes on banks and energy firms in the 2019
budget were announced in December.
    Since hitting its lowest level in more than two years in
January, the main index gradually regained some ground, but the
worries flared up on Friday after Iohannis said he would
challenge the "unrealistic" budget.
    The index fell 1.2 percent by 1231 GMT, while Warsaw
 and Prague tracked a rise in shares in Asia and
in Western Europe on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.
    Banks led the decline in Bucharest.
    Banca Transilvania shed 1.9 percent, retreating
from a 6-week high, and BRD Groupe Societe Generale fell 2.6
percent, off a 2-month high.
    "There is some nervousness among investors about the fate of
this year's budget and its final shape, nobody really knows what
will change in it or if something will change in it," one
Bucharest-based stock broker said.
    "This is uncertainty and bank stocks are normally hit
harder." 
    Budapest's main index also bucked the rise in Europe,
dropping by 0.2 percent.
    Magyar Telekom shares shed 1.2 percent, extending
a decline since reporting fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
    Oil group MOL struggled to break through
resistance levels at 3,300 forints ($11.78) despite a surprise
rise in its fourth-quarter earnings.
    Equilor brokerage analyst Zsolt Bosnyak said an expected
decline in both MOL and Magyar Telekom's free cash flow may be
behind the relatively weak performance of the shares.
    "There may be some disappointment over MOL's EBITDA
guidance, while downstream investments will cut their free cash
flow," he said.
    Magyar Telekom forecasts 5 percent annual growth in its free
cash flow, but investment in 5G technology may cut into its cash
and it will face growing competition, Bosnyak said.
    OTP Bank struggled to push through three-week
highs. It may get a boost when it reports earnings next week,
Equilor analyst Lajos Torok said. 
    The Czech crown and the forint eased
about 0.1 percent versus the euro, while the zloty and
the leu were a shade firmer.
    The dinar rose to 118.11 against the euro, after Serbia's
annual inflation rose to 2.1 percent in January from 2 percent
in December. 
    The kuna slipped to 7.425. Croatia's inflation
fell to an annual 0.2 percent from 0.8 percent in January.

    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1431 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6620   25.6350    -0.11%    +0.18%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.8600  317.7100    -0.05%    +1.01%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3350    4.3390    +0.09%    -1.05%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7602    4.7616    +0.03%    -2.23%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4250    7.4155    -0.13%    -0.20%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.1100  118.1600    +0.04%    +0.16%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1062.03  1058.890    +0.30%    +7.65%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40629.40  40721.48    -0.23%    +3.81%
 Warsaw                2356.24   2339.85    +0.70%    +3.50%
 Bucharest             7764.11   7856.01    -1.17%    +5.15%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    849.61    849.21    +0.05%    +5.64%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1771.89   1772.63    -0.04%    +1.32%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    684.61    680.63    +0.58%   -10.12%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  579.95    577.94    +0.35%    -2.44%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8360    0.0420   +240bps     +5bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.8180    0.0240   +220bps     +5bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8850    0.0060   +179bps     +4bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5770    0.0150   +214bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1490   -0.0050   +253bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7560   -0.0050   +266bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.24      2.28      2.29      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.34      0.54      0.74      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.71      1.71      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
