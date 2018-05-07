CEE MARKETS-Romanian yields up, central bank seen increasing rates

* Romanian central bank hikes rates despite political pressure * Romania's 5-year and 10-year yields bid at four-year highs * Leu bucks slide of other CEE units hit by dollar rally * Romanian government scraps bond auction on undersubscription (Recasts with Romanian central bank decision and comments, auctions, equities markets) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, May 7 (Reuters) - The leu firmed on Monday as the Romanian central bank increased interest rates, while other Central European currencies were weaker on a dollar rally. The leu traded at 4.656 versus the euro at 1356 GMT, retaining its early gain of 0.1 percent, while the zloty led regional losers, shedding 0.4 percent. The Romanian central bank delivered its third rate hike since it launched its tightening cycle in January to fight inflation, raising its benchmark rate in an unanimous vote by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent in a politically sensitive decision. Many investors had expected the move, even though on Friday a letter from the ruling Social Democrat Party's head slammed the bank for its hikes and for suggesting that the government's wage policy had caused a jump in inflation. Even before the decision, five- and 10-year Romanian government bond yields were bid at their highest levels in four years, and after the hike short-term yields also rose. The two-year yield was bid at 2.94 percent, up 6 basis points. Before the hike, the bank drained 3 billion lei worth of liquidity from markets via its one-week deposits, at a fixed rate of 2.25 percent. The finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender of six-year bonds as the issue was heavily undersubscribed. Romania's annual inflation, the highest in the region, ran at 5 percent in March. Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said the rate would return close to the upper end of the bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target by the end of the year. The bank is likely to raise interest rates once more this year, said Eugen Sinca, analyst of Erste Group in Bucharest. "But this is highly dependent on future inflation prints and capital flows towards emerging markets for avoiding a high interest rate differential and unwanted appreciation of the leu," he added. Bucharest's main stock index rose by 0.7 percent, approaching its April 26 10-year high. It was driven by Austrian oil group OMV's local unit and Societe Generale's local banking arm BRD , firms, which reported a surge in first-quarter earnings last week. Prague's main equities index firmed 1 percent as shares in energy group CEZ hit their highest levels since August 2015. Budapest bucked the rise, with its index dragged down by a 1.6 percent fall in OTP Bank's shares which broke through a key support level at 11,000 forints. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1546 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5230 25.5100 -0.05% +0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.3900 313.5500 -0.27% -1.11% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2550 4.2391 -0.37% -1.85% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6560 4.6600 +0.09% +0.51% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3975 7.4015 +0.05% +0.44% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0200 118.2000 +0.15% +0.41% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1108.16 1097.180 +1.00% +2.78% 0 Budapest 37682.01 37916.31 -0.62% -4.31% Warsaw 2238.19 2233.35 +0.22% -9.06% Bucharest 8852.66 8788.32 +0.73% +14.17% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 844.82 844.06 +0.09% +4.77% > Zagreb 1829.59 1837.72 -0.44% -0.72% Belgrade <.BELEX1 739.47 739.76 -0.04% -2.68% 5> Sofia 652.88 652.88 +0.00% -3.63% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7400 -0.0070 +131bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2350 0.0220 +132bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7290 -0.0010 +121bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5360 0.0070 +211bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4280 -0.0260 +251bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1550 -0.0030 +263bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.97 1.08 1.18 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.05 Poland 1.73 1.76 1.77 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Alexander Smith)