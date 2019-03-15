CEE MARKETS-Romania's leu buoyed by expectations of benign S&P report

* S&P to publish good report for Romania- minister * Government pledges to soften its tax plans * President signs budget bill into law By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, March 15 (Reuters) - Romania's leu extended its gains against the euro on Friday after rebounding from six-week lows in the previous session, supported by expectations of a benign report from Standard & Poor's on the country's credit rating outlook. The rating agency is expected to announce its decision late on Friday or on Saturday. "We're going to hear a very good (S&P) decision," Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici told a private television channel. Romanian asset prices have been jittery since the leftist government announced three months ago a raft of new taxes on energy companies and banks to finance higher state spending. The tax on bank assets has complicated monetary policy because it is linked to interbank rates. The government promised to amend the tax after S&P gave Romania two weeks from March 2 to appeal its credit rating outlook. The rating agency did not publish that rating outlook but it was widely understood in financial markets to be negative, revised down from stable. "The 4.7500-4.7700 (leu) range should hold for today, awaiting the S&P review tonight. This comes after a two week delay due to the Romanian government's appeal against its revision of the outlook to negative from stable," ING Bank analysts in Bucharest said in a note. By 1100 GMT, the leu had firmed 0.2 percent against the euro to trade at 4.7560. Earlier on Friday President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the ruling Social Democrats' budget which he and many economic analysts had branded as unrealistic, signed the bill into law after he had exhausted all legal ways to halt it. The Polish zloty and the Czech crown both traded virtually flat to the euro on Friday, at 4.3050 and 25.671 respectively. Hungarian markets were closed for a national Holiday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1110 MARKETS CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Dail Change y bid close chan in 2019 ge Czech 25.6660 25.6610 -0.0 +0.16% crown 2% Hungary 314.3500 314.3100 -0.0 +2.14% forint 1% Polish 4.3039 4.3025 -0.0 -0.33% zloty 3% Romanian 4.7574 4.7650 +0. -2.17% leu 16% Croatian 7.4180 7.4215 +0. -0.11% kuna 05% Serbian 118.0800 118.1100 +0. +0.19% dinar 03% Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Dail Change y close chan in 2019 ge Prague 1073.75 1068.4300 +0. +8.84% 50% Budapest 41335.02 41335.02 +0. +5.61% 00% Warsaw 2325.69 2319.28 +0. +2.15% 28% Bucharest 7889.24 7858.18 +0. +6.85% 40% Ljubljana 874.01 869.00 +0. +8.67% 58% Zagreb 1766.93 1770.01 -0.1 +1.04% 7% Belgrade <.BELEX15 707.47 707.10 +0. -7.12% > 05% Sofia 580.79 579.50 +0. -2.30% 22% BONDS Yield Yield Spre Daily ad (bid) change vs change in Bund Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.8110 0.0190 +23 +2bps > 6bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.7730 -0.0130 +21 -1bps > 5bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.9190 0.0150 +18 +2bps R> 4bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.6260 -0.1090 +21 -10bps > 7bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.2410 0.0010 +26 +1bps > 2bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.8990 0.0100 +28 +2bps R> 2bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep < 2.19 2.23 2.24 2.03 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.41 0.60 0.80 0.14 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.74 1.73 1.74 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 278.1600 forints) (Editing by Gareth Jones)