CEE MARKETS-Selling reaches stocks as dollar resumes firming

* Tracking euro/dollar, CEE currencies mostly ease * Forint hits 23-month low, central bank to meet on Tuesday * Selling reaches CEE stocks, they underperform Europe (Recasts with fall in stock indices, retreat of currencies and bonds) By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 18 (Reuters) - Central European assets fell on Friday, with the week's regional sell-off also spreading into equity markets as the dollar resumed its strengthening in global markets. A rise in U.S. debt market yields and a firming of the dollar caused selling and repricing of assets in emerging markets, including Central Europe, earlier this month. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated slightly on Friday, but after a brief pause, the dollar renewed its rally and surged through the 1.18 line against the euro, reaching its strongest levels this year. The forint hit a 23-month low against the euro at 318.55, to regain some ground later, trading at 318.34 at 1351 GMT, still weaker by 0.3 percent from Thursday. Hungary's central bank is expected to confirm its loose policy stance at its meeting on Tuesday. It will be closely watched for any comment on this month's rise in both short- and long-term market interest rates and a curve steepening, which widened the spread of 10-year bond yields over Bunds by about 50 basis points, traders said. The zloty and the Czech crown shed 0.1 percent, and Polish government bonds gave up most of their early gains. The past weeks' sell-off mainly hit currencies and government bonds in emerging markets, but it also engulfed equities in Central Europe on Friday. Regional stock markets mostly well underperformed European peers, with Budapest's main index shedding 1.4 percent, Bucharest 1.3 percent and Warsaw 1 percent. "It is possible that a capital withdrawal wave has started in emerging equity markets and that has reached us," said Eszter Gargyan, analyst of Citigroup in Budapest. "How it will develop, will depend on positioning in individual markets and the participation of overseas investors, or more stable European investors," she added. In Budapest, pharmaceutical Richter led the decline. It shed more than 3 percent after European health regulators said Richter's Esmya medicine used to treat benign tumours of the womb may have contributed to some cases of serious liver damage. Bucharest's index fell in the fourth session in a row. It continued to retreat from 10-year highs reached 3 weeks ago, but it is still the best performer out of the region's main stock markets this year. It has gained 8.4 percent since the end of 2017, compared with Warsaw's 9.3 percent loss. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1551 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech 25.6350 25.6160 -0.07% -0.36% crown Hungary 318.3400 317.4800 -0.27% -2.33% forint Polish 4.3010 4.2962 -0.11% -2.90% zloty Romanian 4.6340 4.6369 +0.06% +0.99% leu Croatian 7.3820 7.3820 +0.00% +0.65% kuna Serbian 117.9600 118.1500 +0.16% +0.46% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1105.98 1107.390 -0.13% +2.58% 0 Budapest 37030.32 37538.04 -1.35% -5.96% Warsaw 2232.39 2255.78 -1.04% -9.30% Bucharest 8403.61 8511.49 -1.27% +8.38% Ljubljana 896.10 898.81 -0.30% +11.13% Zagreb 1859.01 1845.70 +0.72% +0.88% Belgrade 744.11 744.24 -0.02% -2.07% Sofia 647.71 649.98 -0.35% -4.39% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.9000 0.1090 +146bps +11bps 5-year 1.3500 0.0560 +139bps +9bps 10-year <CZ10YT=RR 1.8960 0.0190 +129bps +5bps > Poland 2-year 1.6350 0.0030 +220bps +1bps 5-year 2.5610 0.0130 +260bps +4bps 10-year <PL10YT=RR 3.3150 -0.0010 +271bps +3bps > FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep <P 1.00 1.15 1.29 0.90 RIBOR=> Hungary <B 0.27 0.39 0.49 0.10 UBOR=> Poland <W 1.76 1.79 1.84 1.70 IBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Louise Heavens/Keith Weir)