CEE MARKETS-Shares fall as optimism fades, currencies hold up

    By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Central European stock
markets fell on Wednesday as optimism in global markets was
dampened by a further drop in oil prices and corporate earnings
reports that showed the extent of economic damage inflicted by
the coronavirus pandemic.
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday predicted
that the global economy will shrink by 3% in 2020 - the steepest
downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
    Bucharest's stock index led the region's losses,
shedding more than 2.7% while Warsaw's blue-chip index
slipped by 1.5%. 
    Prague's market was down 2.2%, though shares of Czech
state-controlled utility CEZ jumped about 3% after
management proposed a dividend of 34 crowns per share, up 42%
from the previous payout.
    Equities in Budapest were down 2.5%, with oil company
MOL plunging more than 6% in morning trade as oil
prices continued to drop despite internationally agreed cuts to
oil output.
    Currencies in the region were stable, with the Czech crown
and Hungarian forint both holding on to gains from the previous
session. 
    The forint was at 351.350 against the euro after
touching a record low near 370 two weeks ago.
    The currency stabilised after the central bank raised its
collateralised loan rates last Tuesday and announced a
bond-buying programme and massive lending for companies to help
them negotiate the coronavirus crisis. 
    The NPH can also raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week
deposit tool if market conditions justify such a move, the
bank's deputy governor said last week.
    "On the economic and political side, Hungary is facing
headwinds that should limit the appreciation of the HUF going
forward," Raiffeisien bank said in a note.
    The Czech crown eased by 0.3% and traded at 26.940
against the euro after hitting a four-week high in the previous
session. 
    The currency has been boosted by central banker comments
indicating that the bank would be in no rush to use wider
asset-purchase powers from new legislation once parliament
approves the bill.    
    The Czech Finance Ministry will hold another regular bond
auction on Wednesday as it ramps up borrowing, with the state
planning a fivefold increase in the budget deficit to a record
200 billion crowns  ($8.15 billion). 
    Market participants say a question remains over whether that
deficit target will hold, which could result in a slowing of
bond issues.
    "Should the final deficit be around this figure, the large
supply of debt might soon dry up as the MoF would have already
financed some 76% of its needs in that case," Komercni Banka
trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said.
    Central bank policymakers in the region also indicated that
further rate cuts are possible to help shore up their economies.
    Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda said in an
interview with newspaper E15 on Wednesday that interest rates
could go lower.    
    The Polish central bank could cut rates further, but the
scope for lowering them is limited, PAP news agency quoted
rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski as saying on Wednesday.

            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               1020 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   26.9400   26.8580    -0.30%    -5.60%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                351.3500  351.3300    -0.01%    -5.75%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.5337    4.5330    -0.02%    -6.12%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8355    4.8350    -0.01%    -0.98%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.6110    7.6107    -0.00%    -2.18%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.4800  117.5400    +0.05%    +0.08%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   830.82  849.3800    -2.19%   -25.53%
 Budapest               33018.80  33849.13    -2.45%   -28.35%
 Warsaw                  1636.90   1662.40    -1.53%   -23.87%
 Bucharest               8069.50   8296.19    -2.73%   -19.12%
 Ljubljana                810.48    812.11    -0.20%   -12.46%
 Zagreb                  1576.16   1585.75    -0.60%   -21.87%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     694.68    695.52    -0.12%   -13.35%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    452.00    459.55    -1.64%   -20.44%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     0.7300   -0.1790   +142bps    -16bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     1.1440   -0.0380   +177bps     -1bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     1.4000    0.0070   +181bps     +4bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     0.7000    0.0180   +139bps     +3bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     1.0900    0.0210   +171bps     +5bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.3780   -0.0430   +179bps     -1bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.38      0.41      0.44      1.00
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       1.23      1.11      1.06      1.10
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.44      0.34      0.30      0.70
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 

 (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw
Editing by David Goodman)
