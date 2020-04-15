CEE MARKETS-Shares fall as optimism fades, currencies hold up

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets fell on Wednesday as optimism in global markets was dampened by a further drop in oil prices and corporate earnings reports that showed the extent of economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday predicted that the global economy will shrink by 3% in 2020 - the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Bucharest's stock index led the region's losses, shedding more than 2.7% while Warsaw's blue-chip index slipped by 1.5%. Prague's market was down 2.2%, though shares of Czech state-controlled utility CEZ jumped about 3% after management proposed a dividend of 34 crowns per share, up 42% from the previous payout. Equities in Budapest were down 2.5%, with oil company MOL plunging more than 6% in morning trade as oil prices continued to drop despite internationally agreed cuts to oil output. Currencies in the region were stable, with the Czech crown and Hungarian forint both holding on to gains from the previous session. The forint was at 351.350 against the euro after touching a record low near 370 two weeks ago. The currency stabilised after the central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive lending for companies to help them negotiate the coronavirus crisis. The NPH can also raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify such a move, the bank's deputy governor said last week. "On the economic and political side, Hungary is facing headwinds that should limit the appreciation of the HUF going forward," Raiffeisien bank said in a note. The Czech crown eased by 0.3% and traded at 26.940 against the euro after hitting a four-week high in the previous session. The currency has been boosted by central banker comments indicating that the bank would be in no rush to use wider asset-purchase powers from new legislation once parliament approves the bill. The Czech Finance Ministry will hold another regular bond auction on Wednesday as it ramps up borrowing, with the state planning a fivefold increase in the budget deficit to a record 200 billion crowns ($8.15 billion). Market participants say a question remains over whether that deficit target will hold, which could result in a slowing of bond issues. "Should the final deficit be around this figure, the large supply of debt might soon dry up as the MoF would have already financed some 76% of its needs in that case," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said. Central bank policymakers in the region also indicated that further rate cuts are possible to help shore up their economies. Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda said in an interview with newspaper E15 on Wednesday that interest rates could go lower. The Polish central bank could cut rates further, but the scope for lowering them is limited, PAP news agency quoted rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski as saying on Wednesday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1020 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.9400 26.8580 -0.30% -5.60% crown Hungary 351.3500 351.3300 -0.01% -5.75% forint Polish 4.5337 4.5330 -0.02% -6.12% zloty Romanian 4.8355 4.8350 -0.01% -0.98% leu Croatian 7.6110 7.6107 -0.00% -2.18% kuna Serbian 117.4800 117.5400 +0.05% +0.08% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 830.82 849.3800 -2.19% -25.53% Budapest 33018.80 33849.13 -2.45% -28.35% Warsaw 1636.90 1662.40 -1.53% -23.87% Bucharest 8069.50 8296.19 -2.73% -19.12% Ljubljana 810.48 812.11 -0.20% -12.46% Zagreb 1576.16 1585.75 -0.60% -21.87% Belgrade <.BELEX15 694.68 695.52 -0.12% -13.35% > Sofia 452.00 459.55 -1.64% -20.44% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.7300 -0.1790 +142bps -16bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.1440 -0.0380 +177bps -1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.4000 0.0070 +181bps +4bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.7000 0.0180 +139bps +3bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.0900 0.0210 +171bps +5bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3780 -0.0430 +179bps -1bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.38 0.41 0.44 1.00 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.23 1.11 1.06 1.10 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.44 0.34 0.30 0.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by David Goodman)