CEE MARKETS-Shares stage modest rebound, currencies steady

BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Polish shares led gains across central European stock markets on Friday, tracking a rebound in European shares from losses a day earlier sparked by trade war concerns. At 1026 GMT, Warsaw shares were 0.9 percent higher, followed by Prague Budapest, with gains of 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Shares in Takarek Mortgage Bank, the commercial banking unit of savings and loans group Takarek, led gains in Budapest with a 3.8-percent rise to 710 forints. The loss-making group announced a new strategy last week, focusing on cost cuts and efficiency improvements to become a universal bank in the coming years, competing with major domestic and foreign lenders. Takarek shares rose nearly 25 percent over the past six months, outperforming the blue-chip index, which gained 7 percent over the same period. Hungarian drugmaker Richter, which announced a share buyback programme at the end of last month, gained 1.4 percent. The company's shares have risen by more than 6 percent since it announced a buyback of up to 300,000 shares on Nov 26. Regional currencies were little changed, with the Hungarian forint hovering around the 323 mark versus the euro, flirting with nearby technical levels. "Should these levels be breached, that would open the door for gains towards 321 in the short run," analysts at local brokerage Erste Investment said in a note. "Slightly below that (at 320.4), we see the 200-day moving average, which could halt any further forint gains." Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus of 293 million euros in October based on preliminary data, bringing the surplus to 5.15 billion euros in the first ten months. Economists at Takarekbank said the sustained high trade surplus could bolster the forint, which has underperformed its peers with a 3.7 percent loss in 2018. "By the end of this year and next year we expect the forint to strengthen from the current levels, which are not justified by fundamentals," Takarekbank analyst Andras Horvath said. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the forint to gain one percent to 320.5 versus the euro in the coming year. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1126 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8600 25.8780 +0.07% -1.23% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.000 323.240 +0.07% -3.74% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.2847 4.2799 -0.11% -2.53% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6480 4.6526 +0.10% +0.68% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3900 7.3915 +0.02% +0.55% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.330 118.190 -0.12% +0.14% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2018 Prague 1045.47 1038.59 +0.66% -3.03% 00 Budapest 39919.4 39747.1 +0.43% +1.38% 8 3 Warsaw 2314.59 2294.34 +0.88% -5.96% Bucharest 8674.51 8656.79 +0.20% +11.88 % Ljubljana <.SBITOP 813.95 814.39 -0.05% +0.94% > Zagreb 1701.88 1712.69 -0.63% -7.65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 746.37 738.48 +1.07% -1.77% 5> Sofia 593.15 592.45 +0.12% -12.44% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6630 0.0480 +227bp +3bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7970 0.0480 +209bp +4bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0360 0.0000 +179bp -2bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5640 0.0120 +217bp +0bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4570 0.0200 +275bp +1bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0270 0.0220 +278bp +0bps RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 2.18 2.30 2.37 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.50 0.80 0.13 Poland 1.76 1.77 1.80 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)