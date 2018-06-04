CEE MARKETS-Slovenian bonds ease, stocks rise after Jansa's election win

* Anti-immigration, pro-tax-cut party wins Slovenia's election * Slovenian winner party faces tough coalition talks * Slovenian bond yields rise slightly * CEE currencies firm, Romanian cbank to hold rare depo tender By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, June 4 (Reuters) - Slovenian government bond prices eased slightly and stocks mostly firmed on Monday after Sunday's election was won by an anti-immigration opposition party which promises tax cuts and speeding up privatisation. The centre-right Democratic Party (SDS) of Janez Jansa faces a struggle to form a government and some analysts believe an early election is possible. Slovenia's economy is seen growing robustly this year like its Central European peers, at a 5 percent rate, and is in a much better shape than in 2013 when the country narrowly avoided a bailout for its banks. Slovenian government bond yields were bid higher by 3-4 basis points, while yields elsewhere in Central Europe were mostly steady or a touch lower. Slovenian shares mostly rose and Ljubljana's main index gained 0.8 percent by 0800 GMT, in line with a rise in most Central European indices as Friday's strong U.S. job data buoyed global stock markets. Budapest led a regional rise with a 1.4 percent gain as heavyweight OTP Bank surged by 3 percent after piercing the key psychological line at 10,000 forints on Friday, to trade at 10,380 forints ($38.05). Regional currencies firmed as the dollar did not extend its rally which last month caused a sell-off in emerging markets, and the tightly watched U.S. 10-year Treasury yield stayed below the 3 percent mark. The Czech crown gained a quarter of percent against the euro, while the zloty and the forint firmed 0.3 percent. "We cannot rule out that Fitch will follow S&P and raise (Poland's) rating outlook to positive (in a review on Friday) due to better than expected macroeconomic situation and very good fiscal performance," BZ WBK analysts said in a note, adding that the zloty could firm further. Investors ignored a divergence in the policies of regional central banks. If the crown does not firm further, the Czech bank may bring forward a rate hike earlier than expected for around the end of this year, some analysts said. Poland's central bank is expected to reaffirm its loose policy at its meeting on Wednesday. The leu, which is more tightly managed by the Romanian central bank than its main regional peers, firmed 0.1 percent to 4.6575 versus the euro. It rebounded from Friday's four-week low as the bank said that it would hold a rare one-week deposit tender on Monday at a fixed rate of 2.5 percent. The tender could tighten liquidity in Romanian markets. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1000 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2018 Czech crown 25.744 25.805 +0.24 -0.84% 0 5 % Hungary 319.15 320.08 +0.29 -2.70% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.2925 4.3057 +0.31 -2.73% % Romanian leu 4.6575 4.6632 +0.12 0.42% % Croatian 7.3805 7.3878 +0.10 0.64% kuna % Serbian 117.96 118.15 +0.16 0.37% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2018 Prague 1082.1 1081.0 +0.10 +0.37 1 4 % % Budapest 36471. 35952. +1.44 -7.38% 31 68 % Warsaw 2209.0 2190.2 +0.86 -10.24 9 6 % % Bucharest 8069.7 8080.1 -0.13% +4.08 1 0 % Ljubljana 896.77 889.86 +0.78 +11.2 % 1% Zagreb 1846.3 1846.3 +0.00 +0.19 2 8 % % Belgrade 740.12 741.03 -0.12% -2.59% Sofia 638.86 637.89 +0.15 -5.70% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.974 0.121 +161b +11bp ps s 5-year 1.423 0.013 +165b +2bps ps 10-year 1.965 0.02 +158b +1bps ps Poland 2-year 1.58 0.003 +222b -1bps ps 5-year 2.399 -0.028 +263b -3bps ps 10-year 3.194 -0.045 +281b -6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.04 1.16 1.27 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.07 0.1 0.18 0.12 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.76 1.76 1.8 1.7 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** ($1 = 272.8000 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto)