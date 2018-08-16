CEE MARKETS-Smooth auction seen in Hungary despite lira-driven jitters

* Hungary seen smoothly selling bonds despite latest jitters * CEE currencies firm as Turkish lira jitters do not return By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hungary is expected to sell bonds at its bi-weekly auction smoothly on Thursday as a calmer Turkish lira helped a rebound in Central European currencies. The lira's plunge has put the region's markets on a rollercoaster as investors tried to cut losses suffered in Turkey by selling assets in other emerging markets. Money flowed into the dollar, while the euro was shunned due to fears over the Turkish exposure of some euro zone banks. With the lira not falling further and the dollar retreating against a basket of major currencies, investors again bought currencies in the European Union's eastern frontiers. The zloty firmed 0.4 percent against the euro to 4.3175 by 0824 GMT, still on the weak side of the 4.3 psychological line. "In our view the room for the stronger zloty is limited given high global market volatility," BZ WBK analysts said. The forint and the Czech crown gained 0.3 percent and the leu 0.2 percent. Czech industrial producer prices rose more than forecast in July, by 3.4 percent in annual terms, but that is unlikely to change expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Czech central bank. Hungarian government bond yields, after 10-15 basis point up-and-down movements earlier this week, dropped by about 2 basis points. The benchmark 10-year paper traded at 3.48 percent before the government's bi-weekly auctions. One Budapest-based trader said the newly issued bonds could be sold at 1-2 basis points below secondary market levels. "After the swings, bids got stronger as nerves over Turkey have calmed down somewhat," the trader said. "After the auction I expect offers to get a bit stronger as some people will not want to keep long positions ahead of the long week-end (ending with Hungary's Aug. 20 national holiday)," the trader said. Regional stock markets were mostly slightly lower, indicating concerns over Turkey's turmoil have not dissipated Warsaw's bluechip index led the decline, shedding 0.7 percent, as Polish markets were closed on Wednesday when other regional indices fell. Regional investors will closely watch a 1300 GMT teleconference by Turkey's finance minister with the aim of calming down markets, Takarekbank analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1024 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2018 EURCZK= Czech 25.7200 25.7860 +0.26% -0.69% crown EURHUF= Hunga 323.9000 324.840 +0.29% -4.01% ry 0 forin t EURPLN= Polis 4.3175 4.3339 +0.38% -3.27% h zloty EURRON= Roman 4.6590 4.6662 +0.15% +0.44% ian leu EURHRK= Croat 7.4200 7.4285 +0.11% +0.14% ian kuna EURRSD= Serbi 117.8800 117.950 +0.06% +0.53% an 0 dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET chang e Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2018 .PX Pragu 1065.77 1068.45 -0.25% -1.15% e 00 .BUX Budap 36119.78 35826.1 +0.82% -8.27% est 4 .WIG20 Warsa 2256.98 2272.73 -0.69% -8.30% w .BETI Bucha 8081.54 8084.04 -0.03% +4.23% rest .SBITOP Ljubl 877.98 878.31 -0.04% +8.88% jana .CRBEX Zagre 1820.92 1820.03 +0.05% -1.19% b .BELEX15 Belgr <.BELEX15 735.82 734.61 +0.16% -3.16% ade > .SOFIX Sofia 630.38 631.17 -0.13% -6.95% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Repub lic CZ2YT=RR <CZ2YT=RR 1.1920 -0.0290 +183bp -4bps 2-yea > s r CZ5YT=RR <CZ5YT=RR 1.6580 -0.0210 +198bp -3bps 5-yea > s r CZ10YT=RR <CZ10YT=R 2.1680 0.0240 +185bp +1bps 10-ye R> s ar Polan d PL2YT=RR <PL2YT=RR 1.6130 0.0100 +225bp +0bps 2-yea > s r PL5YT=RR <PL5YT=RR 2.5070 -0.0020 +282bp -1bps 5-yea > s r PL10YT=RR <PL10YT=R 3.1490 -0.0080 +283bp -2bps 10-ye R> s ar FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 1.71 1.84 1.94 1.46 Rep PRIBOR=> Hunga < 0.52 0.76 0.97 0.18 ry BUBOR=> Polan < 1.73 1.76 1.80 1.70 d WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quote s (Additional reporting by Mrika Krufova in Prague; Editing by Alexander Smith)