Bonds News
August 16, 2018 / 9:21 AM / 3 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Smooth auction seen in Hungary despite lira-driven jitters

Sandor Peto

9 Min Read

    * Hungary seen smoothly selling bonds despite latest jitters
    * CEE currencies firm as Turkish lira jitters do not return

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hungary is expected to sell
bonds at its bi-weekly auction smoothly on Thursday as
a calmer Turkish lira helped a rebound in Central European
currencies.
    The lira's plunge has put the region's markets on a
rollercoaster as investors tried to cut losses suffered in
Turkey by selling assets in other emerging markets.
    Money flowed into the dollar, while the euro was shunned due
to fears over the Turkish exposure of some euro zone banks.
    With the lira not falling further and the dollar
retreating against a basket of major currencies, investors again
bought currencies in the European Union's eastern frontiers.
    The zloty firmed 0.4 percent against the euro to
4.3175 by 0824 GMT, still on the weak side of the 4.3
psychological line.
    "In our view the room for the stronger zloty is limited
given high global market volatility," BZ WBK analysts said.
    The forint and the Czech crown gained
0.3 percent and the leu 0.2 percent.
    Czech industrial producer prices rose more than forecast in
July, by 3.4 percent in annual terms, but that is unlikely to
change expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Czech
central bank.
    Hungarian government bond yields, after 10-15 basis point
up-and-down movements earlier this week, dropped by about 2
basis points.
    The benchmark 10-year paper traded at 3.48 percent before
the government's bi-weekly auctions.
    One Budapest-based trader said the newly issued bonds could
be sold at 1-2 basis points below secondary market levels.
    "After the swings, bids got stronger as nerves over Turkey
have calmed down somewhat," the trader said.
    "After the auction I expect offers to get a bit stronger as
some people will not want to keep long positions ahead of the
long week-end (ending with Hungary's Aug. 20 national holiday),"
the trader said.
    Regional stock markets were mostly slightly lower,
indicating concerns over Turkey's turmoil have not dissipated
    Warsaw's bluechip index led the decline, shedding
0.7 percent, as Polish markets were closed on Wednesday when
other regional indices fell.
    Regional investors will closely watch a 1300 GMT
teleconference by Turkey's finance minister with the aim of
calming down markets, Takarekbank analysts said in a note.    
                   CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                      
                   MARKETS              1024              
                                        CET               
                              CURRENCI                           
                              ES                          
                              Latest    Previou  Daily    Change
                                        s                 
                              bid       close    change   in 2018
 EURCZK=    Czech              25.7200  25.7860   +0.26%   -0.69%
            crown                                         
 EURHUF=    Hunga             323.9000  324.840   +0.29%   -4.01%
            ry                                0           
            forin                                         
            t                                             
 EURPLN=    Polis               4.3175   4.3339   +0.38%   -3.27%
            h                                             
            zloty                                         
 EURRON=    Roman               4.6590   4.6662   +0.15%   +0.44%
            ian                                           
            leu                                           
 EURHRK=    Croat               7.4200   7.4285   +0.11%   +0.14%
            ian                                           
            kuna                                          
 EURRSD=    Serbi             117.8800  117.950   +0.06%   +0.53%
            an                                0           
            dinar                                         
            Note:  calculated from               1800            
            daily                                CET      
            chang                                         
            e                                             
                                                                 
                              Latest    Previou  Daily    Change
                                        s                 
                                        close    change   in 2018
 .PX        Pragu              1065.77  1068.45   -0.25%   -1.15%
            e                                00           
 .BUX       Budap             36119.78  35826.1   +0.82%   -8.27%
            est                               4           
 .WIG20     Warsa              2256.98  2272.73   -0.69%   -8.30%
            w                                             
 .BETI      Bucha              8081.54  8084.04   -0.03%   +4.23%
            rest                                          
 .SBITOP    Ljubl               877.98   878.31   -0.04%   +8.88%
            jana                                          
 .CRBEX     Zagre              1820.92  1820.03   +0.05%   -1.19%
            b                                             
 .BELEX15   Belgr  <.BELEX15    735.82   734.61   +0.16%   -3.16%
            ade    >                                      
 .SOFIX     Sofia               630.38   631.17   -0.13%   -6.95%
                              BONDS                              
                              Yield     Yield    Spread   Daily
                              (bid)     change   vs Bund  change
                                                          in
            Czech                                         spread
            Repub                                         
            lic                                           
 CZ2YT=RR          <CZ2YT=RR    1.1920  -0.0290   +183bp    -4bps
            2-yea  >                                   s  
            r                                             
 CZ5YT=RR          <CZ5YT=RR    1.6580  -0.0210   +198bp    -3bps
            5-yea  >                                   s  
            r                                             
 CZ10YT=RR         <CZ10YT=R    2.1680   0.0240   +185bp    +1bps
            10-ye  R>                                  s  
            ar                                            
            Polan                                                
            d                                             
 PL2YT=RR          <PL2YT=RR    1.6130   0.0100   +225bp    +0bps
            2-yea  >                                   s  
            r                                             
 PL5YT=RR          <PL5YT=RR    2.5070  -0.0020   +282bp    -1bps
            5-yea  >                                   s  
            r                                             
 PL10YT=RR         <PL10YT=R    3.1490  -0.0080   +283bp    -2bps
            10-ye  R>                                  s  
            ar                                            
                   FORWARD    RATE      AGREEME                  
                                        NT                
                              3x6       6x9      9x12     3M
                                                          interba
                                                          nk
            Czech          <      1.71     1.84     1.94     1.46
            Rep    PRIBOR=>                               
            Hunga          <      0.52     0.76     0.97     0.18
            ry     BUBOR=>                                
            Polan          <      1.73     1.76     1.80     1.70
            d      WIBOR=>                                
            Note:  are for ask prices                            
            FRA                                           
            quote                                         
            s                                             
 
 (Additional reporting by Mrika Krufova in Prague; Editing by
Alexander Smith)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.