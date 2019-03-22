CEE MARKETS-Sterling helps, German PMI knocks down CEE currencies

* Sterling rebound helps, German PMI knocks down CEE currencies * Forint falls to 9-day low from Thursday's 11-month high * Weak German figures question Hungarian central bank tightening By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies reversed early gains on Friday after weak manufacturing data from Germany, a motor of economic growth in the European Union, knocked the euro down. Germany is the biggest export market of economies in the EU's eastern wing. Slowdown in Germany cuts the odds of monetary tightening in the euro zone, which in turn reduces pressure on rate setters in Central Europe to raise their own rates. Regional currencies firmed in early trade as the sterling recovered overnight after the EU gave British Prime Minister Theresa May a two-week reprieve, until April 12, to decide how to leave the EU. But regional currencies sharply changed their direction after the euro plunged due to the March German figures which showed a contraction in manufacturing for the third month in a row. Sentiment in emerging markets also soured due to a plunge by the lira amid political tension between Turkey and the United States, one Budapest-based dealer said. The forint was worst hit in Central Europe. It weakened by 0.4 percent to 316.1 against the euro by 0925 GMT. That was a 9-day low, and more than one percent weaker then an 11-month high set on Thursday at 312.65. It is still 2.6 percent firmer from this year's lows after a rally in the past two months due to expectations that a rise in core inflation would lead to the first monetary tightening since 2011 at the Hungarian central bank's (NBH) March 26 meeting. The majority of analysts in a March 14-21 Reuters poll projected an increase in the bank's -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate. A dovish guidance from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Friday's weak German data, however, question that, dealers said. "Whatever the NBH will do on Tuesday, will not be more than symbolic," another Budapest-based currency dealer said. A decline in government bond yields in developed markets is likely to support a further fall in Hungarian market yields after a slump in the past days, one fixed income trader said. "10-year swaps are at 2.05 percent, down from 2.3... and may soon dip below 2 percent," the trader added. Elsewhere, the zloty and the Czech crown eased 0.2 percent against the euro. Forward rate agreements price in no change in Czech central bank (CNB) interest rates at its March 28 meeting, but they see a 50 percent chance that rate increases could continue in the summer months. Polish government bond yields dropped by 1-2 basis points, with the 10-year paper trading at 2.8665 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1025 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7100 25.6710 -0.15% -0.01% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 316.1000 314.8500 -0.40% +1.58% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2928 4.2850 -0.18% -0.07% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7570 4.7570 +0.00% -2.17% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4195 7.4153 -0.06% -0.13% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8600 117.9600 +0.08% +0.37% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1077.77 1078.390 -0.06% +9.25% 0 Budapest 41845.22 41955.75 -0.26% +6.91% Warsaw 2338.03 2359.02 -0.89% +2.70% Bucharest 8067.42 8047.89 +0.24% +9.26% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 874.58 875.50 -0.11% +8.74% > Zagreb 1790.26 1783.77 +0.36% +2.37% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.97 731.72 -0.24% -4.16% 5> Sofia 585.57 585.98 -0.07% -1.50% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8470 0.0820 +241bps +10bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8100 0.0150 +223bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8880 0.0140 +188bps +5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6410 -0.1130 +220bps -10bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2120 -0.0260 +263bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8840 -0.0210 +288bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.15 2.19 2.20 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.45 0.61 0.14 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)