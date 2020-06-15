CEE MARKETS-Stock markets ease on worries over rise in new virus infections

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets fell on Monday as a rise in coronavirus cases in Beijing and the United States fed fears of a second wave of infections, with disappointing economic data from China further souring sentiment. Warsaw's equities dropped 2.9%, leading losses in the region. The drop in Polish stocks was mainly due to profit-taking, Ipopema Securities analyst Robert Maj said. Bucharest lost 1.9%, Prague slipped 1.3% and Budapest eased 0.6% by 0818 GMT. Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record numbers of virus cases on Monday and hospitalisations rose in some U.S. states, easing hopes for a quick economic recovery. The retreats, which were in line with broader Europe, also come after the Federal Reserve last week projected a gloomy economic outlook for the United States, which battered stock markets globally. "The Fed projections about the economic recovery were a big slap in the face," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "But it did not fundamentally change the situation. If the new virus outbreak in China can be contained and re-openings continue, the cautious optimism can return," he added. Currencies in the region were little changed on Monday, with the Polish zloty and the Romanian leu holding ground. The Czech crown was down 0.2% at 26.7720 against the euro. The Hungarian forint eased 0.14% to 347.80 versus the common currency. Fresh construction data on Monday showed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Hungary. The construction sector's output fell by an annual 2.1% in April after a 3.4% fall in March. The CEE region's economies, closely tied to Western Europe, are set for a fall in economic growth in 2020, according to projections by international organizations, after robust growth in 2019. ** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic developments: reut.rs/3exsJHO CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1118 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech crown 26.7720 26.7150 -0.21% -5.01% Hungary 347.8000 347.3000 -0.14% -4.79% forint Polish 4.4420 4.4427 +0.02% -4.18% zloty Romanian 4.8345 4.8350 +0.01% -0.96% leu Croatian 7.5620 7.5663 +0.06% -1.54% kuna Serbian 117.4900 117.6400 +0.13% +0.07% dinar Note: daily calculated from 1800 change CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 919.26 930.9400 -1.25% -17.60% Budapest 37167.36 37403.57 -0.63% -19.35% Warsaw 1737.03 1788.83 -2.90% -19.21% Bucharest 8563.49 8731.99 -1.93% -14.17% Ljubljana 859.83 864.84 -0.58% -7.13% Zagreb 1631.27 1649.40 -1.10% -19.14% Belgrade <.BELEX15 677.62 678.77 -0.17% -15.48% > Sofia 456.82 456.39 +0.09% -19.59% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1500 -0.0230 +082bp -2bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.4520 -0.1150 +112bp -11bps > s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.8940 -0.0030 +135bp +1bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.2370 0.0030 +091bp +0bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7660 -0.0430 +143bp -4bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3080 -0.0410 +176bp -3bps R> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep < 0.29 0.33 0.36 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.77 0.70 0.66 0.90 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.25 0.25 0.28 0.27 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ***************************************************** ********* (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)