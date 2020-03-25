Bonds News
March 25, 2020 / 2:26 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

CEE MARKETS-Stock markets give up early gains as virus fears eclipse U.S. stimulus

Anita Komuves, Jason Hovet

 (Updates markets, adds Czech bond auction, Hungary tender)
    By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 25 (Reuters) - Early gains in Central
European stock markets mostly melted away on Wednesday, as
investors' optimism over a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill in
the United States faded and fears over the coronavirus pandemic
took hold of markets again.  
    The U.S. stimulus package lifted market sentiment around the
world earlier on Wednesday. It includes a large increase in
unemployment insurance and hundreds of billions of dollars to
aid companies harmed by the outbreak.
    Prague's equities were still up 2% on the day by 1315
GMT, after a more than 7% jump in the morning. Bucharest's index
  was up 2.2%, while stocks in Budapest were up
less than 1% after an initial rise of more than 3%. Warsaw's
stocks were down 0.88%.  
    The Czech Finance Ministry sold a total of 53.4 billion
crowns ($2.11 billion) of three types of bonds, several times
more than planned, at a Wednesday auction as it ramps up
borrowing. 
    The government plans a five-fold increase in the 2020 state
budget deficit to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus
and is boosting bond issuance to finance it.
    One dealer said the demand was the largest ever and the
amount sold showed the ministry needed the money. "They utilised
demand in quite a fashion," the dealer said.
    Hungary's central bank announced its first new
collateralised loan tenders on Wednesday, offering liquidity to
banks at a fixed rate of 0.9% on various maturities.
    The bank offered one-week, 3-month, 6-month, 12-month loans,
as well as loans for 3 years and 5 years to commercial banks.
The results will be announced later on Wednesday.
    This was the first tender of the NBH's new
liquidity-boosting instrument, which was announced on Tuesday.
    The bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as
expected, and introduced the new fixed-rate collateralised loan
instrument with unlimited liquidity.    
    "This tool will be able to stabilize not only lending, but
also the government securities market ... and this is what we
have seen today," Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said, referring to
a drop in yields, especially at the long end of the yield curve
on Tuesday.
    Five- and 10-year government bond yields dropped in Hungary
by more than 50 basis points on Tuesday before the NBH's
announcements, anticipating the measures, analysts say. 
    Yields on 10-year Hungarian bonds were up by 20 basis points
on Wednesday, a fixed income trader in Budapest said. 
    The Hungarian forint eased 0.14% on Wednesday and
was trading at 355.00, continuing its slip from the day before
in reaction to the NBH's measures.
    Central European governments have announced a series of
emergency measures recently to counter the economic blow from
lockdowns, production halts and disruption to business activity
and supply chains.
    The Czech, Polish and Romanian central banks have cut their
benchmark rates and announced steps to shore up economic
activity. 
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown was up, gaining 0.84%
and trading at 27.463 to the euro. The zloty gained
0.53% and was trading at 4.582. The Romanian leu
firmed 0.2% and was trading at 4.834 to the euro. 

                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1415              
                                     CET               
                            CURRENC                           
                            IES                        
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  27.4630  27.6950   +0.84%   -7.40%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  355.000  354.500   -0.14%   -6.72%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5823   4.6065   +0.53%   -7.11%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8345   4.8445   +0.21%   -0.96%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.6060   7.6115   +0.07%   -2.11%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.380  117.545   +0.14%   +0.16%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              810.42  794.740   +1.97%  -27.36%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           32820.2  32614.5   +0.63%  -28.78%
                                  0        6           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1438.19  1451.02   -0.88%  -33.11%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           7639.44  7472.17   +2.24%  -23.43%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   734.44   706.27   +3.99%  -20.67%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1405.76  1403.99   +0.13%  -30.32%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   629.80   616.31   +2.19%  -21.44%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   424.82   418.88   +1.42%  -25.23%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   1.2750   0.0410   +188bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.5240   0.0810   +201bp    +6bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.5320  -0.0220   +182bp    -5bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.9560   0.0230   +156bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.3640   0.0240   +185bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.8810   0.0840   +217bp    +5bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                   FORWARD                                    
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.69     0.40     0.47     1.74
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.47     0.38     0.39     0.50
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.63     0.47     0.46     1.17
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note:     are for ask                                
         FRA       prices                              
         quotes                                        
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King and Alex Richardson)
