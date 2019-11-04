Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Stocks and currencies mostly up, Polish PMI drags on zloty

    * Polish PMI biggest drop in over 10 years 
    * Rate meetings on the agenda this week
    * Raiffeisen says chance of Serbia cut
    * Romania confidence vote watched by markets, EU

    PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and
stock markets mostly pushed higher on Monday with risk appetite
helped by optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, although a sharp
drop in Polish manufacturing sentiment weighed on the zloty.
    Polish manufacturing activity saw its worst downturn in more
than 10 years in October as output, new orders and exports all
contracted sharply, the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index
showed on Monday.
    "This data shows that the resilience of Polish manufacturing
sector to the recession in German manufacturing is getting
weaker," Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Millennium
Bank, said.
    Central Europe's economies have so far been largely immune
to weakening abroad as domestic growth is powered by homegrown
demand thanks to tight labour markets boosting wages.
    The zloty, which has risen to a three-month high
in recent weeks, fell less than 0.1% to 4.254 to the euro after
the PMI data, and bond yields rose.
    The Polish central bank is one of three in the region
holding an interest rate meeting this week although markets
expect rates to stay on hold when a decision comes on Wednesday.
    The Czech central bank, which is one of the few banks in
Europe still debating whether to raise rates even as the global
mood turns to easing policy amid global trade tensions, meets on
Thursday and is also likely to stay on hold.
    Serbia meets on rates on Tuesday, and Raiffeisen said a cut
could result. "For Serbia we see a good chance of another rate
cut following two rate reductions each of 25bp this summer," it
said in a note. 
    Serbia's dinar added 0.1% to 117.34 to the euro
and the Czech crown edged up to 25.505. In Hungary,
the forint fell 0.1%.
    On stock markets, better global sentiment and the re-opening
of markets after a Friday holiday helped push Warsaw's to
region-leading gains, with the blue-chip WIG20
increasing 1.3%.
    In Romania, the leu ticked up less than 0.1% to
4.752 to the euro before a vote of confidence for a new centrist
minority cabinet, the outcome of which risks extending a
policymaking vacuum in the European Union as the bloc awaits for
a Romanian nomination to the new executive.
    Should prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban lose the vote,
the country's president would have to nominate a new premier,
likely further delaying Romania's pick for the European
Commission.
    
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest
and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
