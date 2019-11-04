CEE MARKETS-Stocks and currencies mostly up, Polish PMI drags on zloty

* Polish PMI biggest drop in over 10 years * Rate meetings on the agenda this week * Raiffeisen says chance of Serbia cut * Romania confidence vote watched by markets, EU PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stock markets mostly pushed higher on Monday with risk appetite helped by optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, although a sharp drop in Polish manufacturing sentiment weighed on the zloty. Polish manufacturing activity saw its worst downturn in more than 10 years in October as output, new orders and exports all contracted sharply, the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index showed on Monday. "This data shows that the resilience of Polish manufacturing sector to the recession in German manufacturing is getting weaker," Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Millennium Bank, said. Central Europe's economies have so far been largely immune to weakening abroad as domestic growth is powered by homegrown demand thanks to tight labour markets boosting wages. The zloty, which has risen to a three-month high in recent weeks, fell less than 0.1% to 4.254 to the euro after the PMI data, and bond yields rose. The Polish central bank is one of three in the region holding an interest rate meeting this week although markets expect rates to stay on hold when a decision comes on Wednesday. The Czech central bank, which is one of the few banks in Europe still debating whether to raise rates even as the global mood turns to easing policy amid global trade tensions, meets on Thursday and is also likely to stay on hold. Serbia meets on rates on Tuesday, and Raiffeisen said a cut could result. "For Serbia we see a good chance of another rate cut following two rate reductions each of 25bp this summer," it said in a note. Serbia's dinar added 0.1% to 117.34 to the euro and the Czech crown edged up to 25.505. In Hungary, the forint fell 0.1%. On stock markets, better global sentiment and the re-opening of markets after a Friday holiday helped push Warsaw's to region-leading gains, with the blue-chip WIG20 increasing 1.3%. In Romania, the leu ticked up less than 0.1% to 4.752 to the euro before a vote of confidence for a new centrist minority cabinet, the outcome of which risks extending a policymaking vacuum in the European Union as the bloc awaits for a Romanian nomination to the new executive. Should prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban lose the vote, the country's president would have to nominate a new premier, likely further delaying Romania's pick for the European Commission. CEE SNAPSH AT MARKETS OT 0957 CET CURREN CIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.505 25.514 +0.04 +0.79 = crown => 0 5 % % EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 328.45 328.08 -0.11% -2.24% = forint => 00 00 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.2535 4.2513 -0.05% +0.85 = zloty => % EURRON Romania <EURRON 4.7523 4.7543 +0.04 -2.07% = n leu => % EURHRK Croatia <EURHRK 7.4500 7.4555 +0.07 -0.54% = n kuna => % EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.34 117.47 +0.11 +0.82 = dinar => 00 00 % % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1065.1 1061.8 +0.31 +7.96 0 300 % % .BUX Budapes 42422. 42159. +0.62 +8.39 t 67 58 % % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2223.3 2194.1 +1.33 -2.34% > 5 0 % .BETI Buchare 9618.6 9607.6 +0.11 +30.2 st 0 7 % 7% .SBITO Ljublja <.SBITO 852.20 853.56 -0.16% +5.96 P na P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1994.5 1991.9 +0.13 +14.0 > 0 8 % 5% .BELEX Belgrad <.BELEX 750.96 750.59 +0.05 -1.41% 15 e 15> % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 554.02 554.64 -0.11% -6.80% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT= <CZ2YT= 1.2980 0.0580 +195b +6bps RR 2-year RR> ps CZ5YT= <CZ5YT= 1.1080 -0.055 +173b -6bps RR 5-year RR> 0 ps CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.3870 0.0120 +175b -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> ps Poland PL2YT= <PL2YT= 1.4540 0.0180 +211b +2bps RR 2-year RR> ps PL5YT= <PL5YT= 1.7490 0.0210 +237b +1bps RR 5-year RR> ps PL10YT <PL10YT 1.9920 0.0270 +235b +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEM ENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 2.22 2.20 2.11 2.17 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.27 0.30 0.37 0.20 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.71 1.67 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes **************************************** ********************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Heavens)