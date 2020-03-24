CEE MARKETS-Stocks and currencies rise after Fed unveils stimulus

WARSAW, March 24 (Reuters) - Central European shares bounced in early trade on Tuesday and currencies firmed, after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out extraordinary measures to support the coronavirus-hit economy and as investors awaited a Hungarian rates decision. On Monday the Fed said it would back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and expand its asset purchases by as much as needed to stabilise financial markets. A Warsaw-based equity trader said all markets were rebounding, mostly because of the Fed's decision. At 1018 GMT Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index was up 3.79%, Prague's PX index was up 7.08% and Budapest's main index was up 5.16%. Currencies also got a boost, with the Polish zloty gaining 0.43% against the euro to 4.5913, the Czech crown rising 0.39% to 27.73, the Hungarian forint gaining 0.65% at 350.05 and the Romanian leu up 0.05% at 4.848. "Tuesday morning trading on the FX market brings a slight improvement in the global mood, which is partly related to the Fed's decision yesterday," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko said. In Hungary, the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) is scheduled to announce its rates decision at 1300 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting the cost of borrowing to remain unchanged at 0.90%. Hungary's central bank had been under pressure to tighten policy because of rising inflation, but the coronavirus outbreak has changed the terms of the monetary policy debate, with central banks around the world cutting rates. "We shall wait to see if policymakers will add any further monetary stimulus today, but if they do not, they could well do so at an inter-meeting as the situation evolves – hence, there is limited interest surrounding today's MPC meeting," said Tatha Ghose Senior EM Economist at Commerzbank. Polish benchmark 10-year bond yields were down 8 basis points at 1.805%. On Monday, Poland's central bank repurchased bonds worth 5.6 billion zlotys, the second such operation in as many weeks, to try to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak. Czech 10-year yields were down just under 2 basis points at 1.6420%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1118 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.7300 27.8395 +0.39% -8.29% crown Hungary 350.0500 352.3200 +0.65% -5.40% forint Polish 4.5913 4.6113 +0.43% -7.29% zloty Romanian 4.8480 4.8503 +0.05% -1.23% leu Croatian 7.6125 7.6014 -0.15% -2.20% kuna Serbian 117.5200 117.5500 +0.03% +0.04% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 790.52 738.2800 +7.08% -29.14% Budapest 32441.60 30848.56 +5.16% -29.60% Warsaw 1458.75 1405.45 +3.79% -32.15% Bucharest 7309.57 7038.95 +3.84% -26.74% Ljubljana 705.64 685.52 +2.93% -23.79% Zagreb 1395.80 1364.98 +2.26% -30.81% Belgrade <.BELEX15 618.78 606.62 +2.00% -22.82% > Sofia 414.63 406.90 +1.90% -27.02% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.4100 0.0540 +207bps +2bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.3260 -0.2410 +187bps -25bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.6420 -0.0180 +200bps -3bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.9570 0.0220 +162bps -1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.3480 -0.0740 +189bps -8bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.8050 -0.0800 +217bps -10bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.72 0.34 0.27 1.76 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.44 0.38 0.32 0.55 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.51 0.39 0.35 1.18 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)