Bonds News
March 30, 2020 / 9:33 AM / in an hour

CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies ease as optimism over stimulus measures loses steam

Anita Komuves

7 Min Read

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, March 30 (Reuters) - Central European stock
indexes fell and currencies eased on Monday, as massive economic
support packages aiming to shore up economies battered by the
coronavirus pandemic failed to reassure markets.    
    "The negative mood could last until the number of cases
starts dropping globally," a trader in Budapest said. "More
liquidity could be a solution in the short term but in the long
term it will not be able to fix the problem that people simply
cannot go to work."  
    There were more than 720,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus
worldwide by Monday, and governments around the world kept
announcing stricter lockdown measures to combat the spread of
the virus, further halting economic activity.
    "The CEE region looks so far more vulnerable than many other
EM economies amid the corona recession," Nordea said in a note. 
    The reason for this, the note adds, is that economies of
these countries are based on exports to the European Union,
which has become the epicentre of the spread of the virus. 
    Budapest's equities led losses by dropping 2.8% by
0758 GMT. Warsaw's stock market was down 1.8% and
Bucharest lost 1.5%.
    Czech stocks slipped with the rest of the region and
were down 2.1%. Prague-listed banking shares were under pressure
after the finance ministry said it was preparing a bill that
could mean a six-month blanket moratorium on mortgage, consumer
and business loan payments.
    J&T Banka analysts said it was still difficult to assess the
exact impact and that benefits from the measures could also
come.
    Regional central banks and governments have taken several
emergency steps recently to help their economies. 
    The Polish and the Romanian central banks have delivered
emergency rate cuts, and the Czech central bank cut rates on
Thursday for the second time in two weeks. 
    In Poland, another interest rate cut might be considered to
support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, Polish
rate-setter Eryk Lon said on Monday.
    The central bank in Hungary left its benchmark lending rate
at 0.9% last week and introduced a fixed-rate collateralised
loan instrument with unlimited liquidity, in addition to other
liquidity-supporting measures.  
    Regional currencies eased, with the Hungarian forint
 leading losses by dropping 0.69% and trading at 358.03
to the euro. The Czech crown was down 0.46% at 27.425
to the euro while the Polish zloty slipped 0.16% to
4.537 to the euro. 

            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               0958 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   27.4250   27.3000    -0.46%    -7.27%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                358.0300  355.5500    -0.69%    -7.51%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.5373    4.5299    -0.16%    -6.19%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8366    4.8375    +0.02%    -1.00%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.6120    7.6145    +0.03%    -2.19%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.4600  117.4300    -0.03%    +0.09%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   764.98  781.2300    -2.08%   -31.43%
 Budapest               31170.63  32065.14    -2.79%   -32.36%
 Warsaw                  1449.98   1475.90    -1.76%   -32.56%
 Bucharest               7414.22   7528.93    -1.52%   -25.69%
 Ljubljana                722.60    726.82    -0.58%   -21.95%
 Zagreb                  1447.90   1457.57    -0.66%   -28.23%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     640.79    637.63    +0.50%   -20.07%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    418.07    421.68    -0.86%   -26.41%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     1.0600    0.0800   +178bps    +11bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     1.2240   -0.1460   +192bps    -11bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     1.5540    0.1370   +209bps    +18bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     0.9720   -0.1900   +170bps    -16bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     1.3940    0.0080   +209bps     +5bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.8210   -0.0090   +235bps     +4bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.57      0.47      0.48      1.08
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       0.36      0.35      0.39      0.45
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.70      0.54      0.47      1.17
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex
Richardson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below