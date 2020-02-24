Bonds News
February 24, 2020 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies fall as coronavirus fears rattle markets

Anita Komuves

8 Min Read

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
eased and stocks plunged on Monday, mirroring Western markets,
after the number of new coronavirus cases outside China jumped
over the weekend, adding to worries the epidemic will cause
disruptions to the global economy. 
    Warsaw's main index led losses, falling 3%, while
both Prague and Bucharest lost more than 2% by
0950 GMT. Budapest's stock market fell 1.8%. 
    "Markets are ruled by fear as it seems more and more likely
that the virus has broken out of its quarantine," Erste Bank in
Hungary said in a note on Monday.
    Coronavirus has killed nearly 2,500 people in China,
slamming the brakes on the world's second-largest economy, and
spread to about 29 countries and territories worldwide, with
sharp rises in infections seen in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

    The Hungarian forint traded at 338.31 to the euro,
0.34% lower on the day. 
    "The forint is weakening just like all emerging currencies
from Mexico to India. Europe is starting to tremble because of
the coronavirus, which might cause more trouble than we had
expected," a dealer in Budapest said. 
    The forint has firmed from record lows since a vice governor
of the central bank said on Feb. 13 that the NBH was ready to
deploy its full monetary arsenal if needed to rein in inflation,
and hit 334 per euro last week. Inflation accelerated to 4.7%
year-on-year in January, above the NBH's tolerance range.
    The hawkish turn in the central bank's tone also led to a
hike in interbank rates, with the three-month Bubor rate rising
about 20 basis points in a week.  
    The steep rise in Bubor rates stopped and the forint gave up
its gains after the central bank last week indicated to local
banks it was uneasy with the pace of increases in interbank
rates.
    On Monday, the three-month Bubor was quoted at 0.60%.
    The NBH will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll of analysts showed the bank is expected to leave
interest rates unchanged.
    The central bank will hold its weekly FX swap tender
providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday.
Results will be published after 1400 GMT. 
    The FX swaps, which allow the central bank to manage forint
liquidity in the banking system, have for years been an
important policy tool. 
    "If the virus has a serious economic impact, the NBH will
have to forget liquidity tightening and there will be no talk
about raising interest rates," the dealer in Budapest added. 
    "In that case we will have bigger problems and markets will
not pay attention to liquidity."
    Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty lost
0.27% and traded at 4.302 per euro, while the Romanian leu
 was down 0.19%.  
    The Czech crown dropped 0.41% and traded at 25.170
to the euro, its lowest in more than two weeks, despite January
inflation data above market expectations. Confidence data was
mixed, with the composite index slightly lower.
    "Overall, the message from the sentiment survey is that the
Czech economy slowed down in the end of last year and the
situation is not getting better at the start of this year," said
Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist.    
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1050              
                                     CET               
                            CURRENC                           
                            IES                        
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  25.1700  25.0660   -0.41%   +1.04%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  338.310  337.160   -0.34%   -2.12%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.3020   4.2903   -0.27%   -1.06%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8080   4.7990   -0.19%   -0.41%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.4600   7.4490   -0.15%   -0.20%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.600  117.580   -0.02%   -0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague             1064.12  1089.32   -2.31%   -4.62%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           44948.8  45781.3   -1.82%   -2.46%
                                  2        5           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  2026.44  2088.53   -2.97%   -5.75%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           9853.01  10097.2   -2.42%   -1.25%
         t                                 1           
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   950.22   979.57   -3.00%   +2.63%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1952.68  2021.72   -3.41%   -3.21%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   802.70   809.59   -0.85%   +0.13%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   550.49   552.24   -0.32%   -3.11%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   1.9250  -0.1660   +260bp   -13bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.5660  -0.0040   +224bp    +5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.4800  -0.0360   +198bp    +3bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   1.5330  -0.0150   +221bp    +2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.6980  -0.0550   +237bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.9990  -0.0690   +249bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                   FORWARD                                    
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     2.39     2.32     2.24     2.39
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.77     0.87     0.97     0.60
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     1.73     1.71     1.70     1.71
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note:     are for ask                                
         FRA       prices                              
         quotes                                        
 
 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by
Catherine Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below