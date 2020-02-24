CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies fall as coronavirus fears rattle markets

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and stocks plunged on Monday, mirroring Western markets, after the number of new coronavirus cases outside China jumped over the weekend, adding to worries the epidemic will cause disruptions to the global economy. Warsaw's main index led losses, falling 3%, while both Prague and Bucharest lost more than 2% by 0950 GMT. Budapest's stock market fell 1.8%. "Markets are ruled by fear as it seems more and more likely that the virus has broken out of its quarantine," Erste Bank in Hungary said in a note on Monday. Coronavirus has killed nearly 2,500 people in China, slamming the brakes on the world's second-largest economy, and spread to about 29 countries and territories worldwide, with sharp rises in infections seen in South Korea, Italy and Iran. The Hungarian forint traded at 338.31 to the euro, 0.34% lower on the day. "The forint is weakening just like all emerging currencies from Mexico to India. Europe is starting to tremble because of the coronavirus, which might cause more trouble than we had expected," a dealer in Budapest said. The forint has firmed from record lows since a vice governor of the central bank said on Feb. 13 that the NBH was ready to deploy its full monetary arsenal if needed to rein in inflation, and hit 334 per euro last week. Inflation accelerated to 4.7% year-on-year in January, above the NBH's tolerance range. The hawkish turn in the central bank's tone also led to a hike in interbank rates, with the three-month Bubor rate rising about 20 basis points in a week. The steep rise in Bubor rates stopped and the forint gave up its gains after the central bank last week indicated to local banks it was uneasy with the pace of increases in interbank rates. On Monday, the three-month Bubor was quoted at 0.60%. The NBH will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of analysts showed the bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The central bank will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday. Results will be published after 1400 GMT. The FX swaps, which allow the central bank to manage forint liquidity in the banking system, have for years been an important policy tool. "If the virus has a serious economic impact, the NBH will have to forget liquidity tightening and there will be no talk about raising interest rates," the dealer in Budapest added. "In that case we will have bigger problems and markets will not pay attention to liquidity." Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty lost 0.27% and traded at 4.302 per euro, while the Romanian leu was down 0.19%. The Czech crown dropped 0.41% and traded at 25.170 to the euro, its lowest in more than two weeks, despite January inflation data above market expectations. Confidence data was mixed, with the composite index slightly lower. "Overall, the message from the sentiment survey is that the Czech economy slowed down in the end of last year and the situation is not getting better at the start of this year," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1050 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.1700 25.0660 -0.41% +1.04% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 338.310 337.160 -0.34% -2.12% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.3020 4.2903 -0.27% -1.06% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8080 4.7990 -0.19% -0.41% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4600 7.4490 -0.15% -0.20% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.600 117.580 -0.02% -0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1064.12 1089.32 -2.31% -4.62% 00 .BUX Budapest 44948.8 45781.3 -1.82% -2.46% 2 5 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2026.44 2088.53 -2.97% -5.75% > .BETI Buchares 9853.01 10097.2 -2.42% -1.25% t 1 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 950.22 979.57 -3.00% +2.63% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1952.68 2021.72 -3.41% -3.21% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 802.70 809.59 -0.85% +0.13% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 550.49 552.24 -0.32% -3.11% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.9250 -0.1660 +260bp -13bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.5660 -0.0040 +224bp +5bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.4800 -0.0360 +198bp +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.5330 -0.0150 +221bp +2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.6980 -0.0550 +237bp -1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.9990 -0.0690 +249bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.39 2.32 2.24 2.39 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.77 0.87 0.97 0.60 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.71 1.70 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Catherine Evans)