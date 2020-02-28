CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies plummet as coronavirus fears rise

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks plunged on Friday, as investors around the world offloaded risky assets as fears grew that the coronavirus pandemic would cause a global recession. World stock markets were on track for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis as the global spread of the virus led to big sell-offs. New infections reported around the world now surpass those in China. At 0905 GMT Warsaw's WIG 20 was down 3.81%, Budapest's main index was down 5.22% and Prague's PX index was down 4.93%. Currencies also posted sharp losses. The Polish zloty was down 0.33% against the euro at 4.3347, while the Czech crown fell 0.60% to 25.46. "The situation on financial markets is more and more like panic," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note. "It is currently difficult to find information that could reverse current adverse moods, hence we assume a continuation of the sell-off of the zloty to the euro." The Hungarian forint hit a new record low after a large Hungarian bank heavily sold the currency in the morning, two dealers in Budapest said. It touched 340.60 against the euro before recovering to trade at 339.92 at 0905 GMT, down 0.22% on the day. Central Europe's worst-performing currency had staged a recovery earlier this month after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said it would use all available tools if needed to fight high inflation, but coronavirus fears have pushed it back towards record-low territory. Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 4.5% in the fourth quarter from 5.0% in the third quarter, its slowest in almost two years, final unadjusted data confirmed on Friday. Meanwhile, Poland's statistics office said on Friday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 3.2% y/y in the fourth quarter, above its first estimate of 3.1%. Government bond yields continued to fall with Polish benchmark 10-year yields down almost 8 basis points at 1.695% and Czech 10-year yields down 10 basis points at 1.313%. "On the one hand,the price and yield dynamics are not surprising – Polish fixed income follows core markets closely most of the time and core markets keep printing new yield all-time lows," Santander Bank Polska analysts wrote in a note. "On the other hand markets are pricing in quite a lot of a recessionary scenario already." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1005 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4600 25.3060 -0.60% -0.11% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 339.920 339.165 -0.22% -2.58% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.3347 4.3204 -0.33% -1.81% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8120 4.8093 -0.06% -0.49% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4650 7.4610 -0.05% -0.26% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.510 117.500 -0.01% +0.05% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 981.34 1032.25 -4.93% -12.04% 00 Budapest 41249.1 43521.9 -5.22% -10.49% 3 1 Warsaw 1780.08 1850.61 -3.81% -17.21% Buchares 9340.69 9562.63 -2.32% -6.38% t Ljubljan <.SBITOP 903.77 929.42 -2.76% -2.39% a > Zagreb 1854.28 1900.43 -2.43% -8.09% Belgrade <.BELEX1 802.03 802.13 -0.01% +0.04% 5> Sofia 541.85 548.71 -1.25% -4.63% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7440 0.0780 +252bp +11bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4720 -0.1350 +224bp -10bps R> s <CZ10YT= 1.3130 -0.1010 +192bp -5bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4380 -0.0290 +221bp +0bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.4740 -0.0890 +224bp -5bps R> s <PL10YT= 1.6950 -0.0780 +230bp -3bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 2.36 2.28 2.01 2.39 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.76 0.85 0.94 0.60 Poland 1.63 1.55 1.46 1.71 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in warsaw and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Editing by Kirsten Donovan)