CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise on EU stimulus; focus on Hungarian cbank

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Tuesday, as European Union leaders struck a deal on the 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund at a summit that lasted almost five days. Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March after EU leaders agreed on the stimulus package. Encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials also supported the broader market sentiment. CEE stocks tracked eurozone assets, with Warsaw's blue chip index leading gains, up 0.9% by 0811 GMT. Prague's assets strengthened 0.7% while Budapest was up 0.3%. Bucharest's stocks firmed 0.5%. The Czech crown was up 0.18% on the day, touching a one-month high, trading at 26.573 versus the euro. The Polish zloty edged up 0.08% to 4.452 to the common currency. The Hungarian forint strengthened 0.17% to 351.900 to the euro as markets were eyeing the rate-setting meeting of the central bank later on Tuesday. The bank is expected to cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6% at the meeting, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Markets will be watching whether the statement of the bank, to be published at 1300 GMT, will signal the possibility of further monetary easing in the long term, Equilor said in a client note. "If there is only a rate cut, and no signs of further easing, then we expect only a small move in the forint's exchange rate," they added. Market focus would be on forward guidance and odds for further cuts so any firm dovish hint in the MPC statement may surprise markets, Citibank said in a note. "We believe the NBH's optimistic growth forecast projecting a strong rebound in H2 2020 poses downside risks to the interest rate outlook." Hungarian annual headline inflation was 2.9% in June while core inflation came in at 4%. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1011 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.5730 26.6200 +0.18% -4.29% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 351.900 352.500 +0.17% -5.90% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4520 4.4555 +0.08% -4.39% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8410 4.8415 +0.01% -1.09% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5300 7.5335 +0.05% -1.12% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.500 117.620 +0.10% +0.06% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 959.14 952.850 +0.66% -14.03% 0 .BUX Budapest 35298.8 35181.6 +0.33% -23.40% 6 9 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1856.66 1840.60 +0.87% -13.65% > .BETI Buchares 8534.25 8489.21 +0.53% -14.46% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 857.54 868.57 -1.27% -7.38% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1602.67 1592.21 +0.66% -20.56% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 658.88 658.88 +0.00% -17.81% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 441.74 442.02 -0.06% -22.25% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1340 0.0890 +080bp +9bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4210 -0.0580 +109bp -5bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.9080 0.0580 +137bp +5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1310 0.0050 +080bp +1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7890 0.0050 +146bp +1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3470 0.0070 +181bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.31 0.33 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.62 0.60 0.58 0.70 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.20 0.21 0.24 0.25 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)