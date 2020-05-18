CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise on optimism over economies re-opening from virus freeze

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 18 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies firmed on Monday, helped by a risk-on mood in global markets and further easing of lockdown measures in the region, raising hopes for economic recovery. The Hungarian government started easing restrictions in the capital on Monday morning. The government will submit a proposal to parliament on May 26 to end its special coronavirus emergency powers. "There is a modest optimism in markets due to the re-openings," a currency trader in Budapest said. "Economies could re-start a little bit, which could calm down markets." Regional currencies edged higher. The Polish zloty added 0.15% and was trading at 4.563 versus the euro. The Hungarian forint gained 0.11% and was trading at 354.100 to the euro. The Czech crown rose 0.22%. Czech health officials announced on Friday the country will take major steps to relax lockdown measures from May 25, opening restaurants, hotels and pools and allowing gatherings of hundreds of people. Poland has been steadily loosening some coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday that miners in Silesia will be able to return to work this week. Some analysts said caution was still justified given the German economic data posted at the end of last week which signalled a gloomy outlook for the second quarter. "Given the revision to Germany's fourth quarter performance, Europe's largest economy is in a recession," Raiffeisen bank said in a note. "This is only an indication of the dire economic picture we will see in the second quarter. Hence, we remain cautious in the short-term with respect to CEE FX." Preliminary first-quarter GDP data on Friday showed that CEE economies, which have close trade links with the euro zone, primarily Germany, fell as much as 5% on a quarterly basis, indicating the initial impact of the lockdown measures. The numbers showed that the COVID-19 pandemic will undo several years of solid growth in a region with economies highly tuned to the car industry and exports. CEE stock markets firmed, with Budapest leading gains by adding 2.6% by 0919 GMT, helped by a rally of OTP Bank shares which jumped 5%. OTP executive chairman Sandor Csanyi said on Inforadio late on Friday that OTP would be profitable this year and the bank sector was stable, while the stock was undervalued. Warsaw was up 1.7% at 0800 GMT, Prague equities firmed 1.2% while Bucharest's blue chip index gained 0.9%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0956 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.6550 27.7150 +0.22% -8.04% crown Hungary 354.1000 354.5000 +0.11% -6.48% forint Polish 4.5630 4.5700 +0.15% -6.72% zloty Romanian 4.8400 4.8415 +0.03% -1.07% leu Croatian 7.5590 7.5622 +0.04% -1.50% kuna Serbian 117.4700 117.5900 +0.10% +0.09% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 877.90 867.4400 +1.21% -21.31% Budapest 34692.35 34046.13 +1.90% -24.72% Warsaw 1599.29 1572.55 +1.70% -25.62% Bucharest 8248.49 8174.10 +0.91% -17.33% Ljubljana 821.11 815.47 +0.69% -11.31% Zagreb 1553.34 1546.46 +0.44% -23.00% Belgrade <.BELEX15 662.86 667.14 -0.64% -17.32% > Sofia 448.54 450.13 -0.35% -21.05% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1120 -0.0420 +086bps -2bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3830 -0.0470 +113bps -2bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.9280 0.1470 +148bps +17bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.4970 -0.0020 +125bps +2bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.8540 0.0010 +160bps +3bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3030 -0.0060 +185bps +2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.19 0.20 0.20 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.94 0.91 0.87 1.05 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.33 0.30 0.28 0.68 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)