CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop, crown retreats after temporary breach of key level

    PRAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The crown retreated on Thursday
as the region mostly weakened on the back of global equities
sell-off, with the Czech currency shedding gains after it tested
the psychological 26-per-euro level for the first time since the
coronavirus outbreak.
    The crown broke through the key level on Wednesday to hit a
10-month high, boosted by prospects the Czech National Bank
could begin hiking interest rates this year, with up to two
increases possible.
    But dealers and analysts saw the breach as a temporary move
with central Europe still reeling under the impact of the
pandemic. Markets soured on Thursday with further pandemic
worries and following Wall Street's worst sell-off since October
due to concerns about valuations.
    The crown was a touch down at 26.09 to the euro by
1055 GMT.
    "We are counting on gradual gains for the Czech currency
this year, but given the continuing uncertainty connected to new
coronavirus (variants) and also vaccinations, we belive we will
have to wait for more significant gains," CSOB analysts said.
    The Czech government is due on Thursday to discuss
tightening its already strict measures - like shop and
restaurant closures - in place to combat the virus's spread. The
country, like many others in Europe, is also dealing with low
vaccine supply.
    Hungary said it would extend its lockdown restrictions on
Thursday until March 1 and avoid easing restrictions.
    The Hungarian forint dipped less than 0.1%, but
was weaker than its 30-day moving average for a second straight
session, bid at 360.20 per euro.  The Polish zloty and
Romanian leu both edged up less than 0.1%.
    Stock markets took the brunt of the worsening global mood,
losing up to 1.4%. Budapest and Warsaw fell for
a second straight day and Prague was down for a third
session in a row.
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1155              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.0900  26.0850   -0.02%   +0.53%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  360.200  359.975   -0.06%   +0.70%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5456   4.5478   +0.05%   +0.30%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8740   4.8775   +0.07%   -0.18%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5590   7.5585   -0.01%   -0.15%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.410  117.600   +0.16%   +0.14%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1021.31  1035.78   -1.40%   -0.57%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           42814.6  43077.2   -0.61%   +1.68%
                                  4        4           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1915.34  1929.21   -0.72%   -3.46%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           10310.1  10322.0   -0.12%   +5.15%
         t                        3        4           
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   935.37   938.58   -0.34%   +3.83%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1788.60  1798.60   -0.56%   +2.84%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   730.35   730.67   -0.04%   -2.44%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   500.42   506.98   -1.29%   +11.82
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.2540  -0.0140   +100bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7990  -0.0280   +155bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2650  -0.0430   +182bp    -4bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0050  -0.0520   +075bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.3780  -0.0410   +113bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.1530   0.0000   +171bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.39     0.44     0.56     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.77     0.79     0.84     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.19     0.18     0.17     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
    
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
