CEE MARKETS-Stocks ease as mood sours over economic woes, forint regains some ground

BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Central European stocks eased on Friday as investor sentiment deteriorated on doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and fears over the scale of the economic meltdown caused by the pandemic. European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to build a trillion euro emergency fund to help recover from the pandemic but leaving a decision on divisive details until the summer. "We can see the earlier problems resurfacing in EU crisis management, there is no agreement among member states, the response is slow and not the most efficient," CIB Bank analysts said in a morning note. This has weighed on mood in the region's stock markets with Prague and Warsaw leading losses, easing by more than 1%. Currencies were rangebound, with the Hungarian forint, the region's underperformer this year, recouping some of its losses, and trading 0.2% higher at 0858 GMT, in line with the Polish zloty. "The technical picture has not changed in any meaningful way," brokerage Equilor said in a note, adding that the forint could edge towards 360 versus the euro and 335 versus the dollar in the coming days. "It is the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary that could bring about any substantial moves in the forint," Equilor analysts added. The Hungarian central bank has been navigating a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the currency by keeping interest rates up while supporting the shrinking economy with other tools. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts expect the bank to leave its key rates unchanged next Tuesday after an unexpected increase in lending rates early this month. Hungary's central bank governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, told the Figyelo weekly on Thursday the bank was ready to take more steps to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. It will begin its bond-buying programme early next month, he said. Next Tuesday the NBH will decide about the scale and terms of its planned asset-purchasing programme, which investors will eye closely after Hungary's government increased the budget deficit, and on Thursday it issued eurobonds to help finance the higher funding need. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1052 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.3550 27.5040 +0.54% -7.03% crown Hungary 356.1900 356.7500 +0.16% -7.03% forint Polish 4.5320 4.5426 +0.23% -6.08% zloty Romanian 4.8450 4.8420 -0.06% -1.17% leu Croatian 7.5677 7.5750 +0.10% -1.62% kuna Serbian 117.5900 117.6400 +0.04% -0.02% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 845.59 855.1900 -1.12% -24.21% Budapest 32648.20 32805.50 -0.48% -29.15% Warsaw 1608.91 1626.10 -1.06% -25.17% Bucharest 7902.45 7921.89 -0.25% -20.80% Ljubljana 778.32 777.37 +0.12% -15.94% Zagreb 1559.83 1562.12 -0.15% -22.68% Belgrade <.BELEX15 672.66 679.51 -1.01% -16.09% > Sofia 444.60 442.63 +0.45% -21.74% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.8230 0.1380 +152bps +14bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.0130 0.0470 +165bps +7bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.5080 0.1790 +197bps +21bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.6030 -0.0020 +130bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.9670 -0.0370 +161bps -2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3620 0.0150 +182bps +5bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.29 0.31 0.35 0.95 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.21 1.14 1.10 1.10 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.30 0.29 0.31 0.69 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes