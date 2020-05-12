CEE MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, crown underperforms in wake of central bank rate cut

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held stable and stock markets mostly edged higher even though global investor sentiment suffered from worries of a second coronavirus wave as lockdown measures are being lifted. Infection rates in Germany jumped and new clusters of infections appeared in China and South Korea. Currencies in the region were mostly stable, with the Czech crown underperfoming peers and losing 0.17% of its value to the euro on the day, trading at 27.556 versus the common currency. The Czech crown was weakened last week by the higher-than-expected 75-basis-point rate cut by the central bank, the third in a series of reductions aiming to mitigate the economic effect of the pandemic. The CNB is not ruling out using any tool at its disposal if it can no longer lower rates despite needing to ease monetary conditions further, board member Tomas Holub said on Monday. The Czech central bank on Monday cut its forecast for the 2020 public sector balance to a deficit of 4.8% of the GDP from an earlier estimate of a 0.3% surplus. The crown was further weakened by the fresh CNB forecasts and Holub's comments on Monday, according to a Commerzbank analyst note. "Further data is due for publication tomorrow (inflation) and on Friday (first Q1 GDP estimate), and once again things might get uncomfortable for koruna," the analysts added. Elsewhere, the forint was trading at 350.10 versus the euro, down 0.07% on the day. "The forint has settled on this narrow range between 348 and 352 to the euro in the past week," a trader in Budapest said. "It is waiting for a new impetus to start going into either direction, this could be fresh data about the Hungarian economy or a step from the central bank," he added. As economies are slowly starting to lift the lockdown measures, investors could start to be more influenced by national news besides developments in the pandemic, and differentiate between regions once again, the trader added. The forint has recently outperformed its regional peers as it was strengthened by the central bank's policy tightening and by the slow start of the NBH's QE program last week. The NBH is holding another tender today, and offered to buy additional amounts of the 2030/A, 2031/A and 2038/A government bond series from local lenders. Results will be announced at 1100 GMT. The bank bought 79 billion forints ($243.8 million) worth of government bonds from local banks last week, including 50 billion worth of the same three series at the inaugural tender. Most regional stock markets edged up by 0740 GMT. Budapest equities were up 0.18%, Warsaw gained 0.33% while Bucharest lost 0.35%. Prague's blue chip index led gains, adding 1% as utility company CEZ reported a jump in first-quarter net profit. Shares of CEZ were up 2.67% by 0900 GMT. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0940 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.5560 27.5100 -0.17% -7.71% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.100 349.850 -0.07% -5.41% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5570 4.5585 +0.03% -6.60% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8300 4.8287 -0.03% -0.86% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5630 7.5623 -0.01% -1.55% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.590 +0.04% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 894.65 885.940 +0.98% -19.81% 0 .BUX Budapest 34969.6 34908.1 +0.18% -24.12% 4 2 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1592.56 1587.31 +0.33% -25.93% > .BETI Buchares 8376.99 8406.04 -0.35% -16.04% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 799.55 798.02 +0.19% -13.64% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1543.33 1544.34 -0.07% -23.50% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 667.62 667.62 +0.00% -16.72% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 450.43 449.77 +0.15% -20.72% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1550 -0.1950 +089bp -22bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3670 -0.2180 +107bp -25bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.0200 -0.0510 +152bp -8bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.5720 0.0130 +131bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.0510 -0.0180 +175bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.5020 -0.0120 +200bp -4bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.29 0.30 0.87 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.00 0.96 0.94 1.07 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.32 0.33 0.37 0.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)