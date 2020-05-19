CEE MARKETS-Stocks extend gains on vaccine hopes, currencies mixed

BUCHAREST, May 19 (Reuters) - Central European stocks extended gains on Tuesday boosted by hopes for a vaccine for the new coronavirus and new funding plans geared to help European Union economies recover from a downturn, while currencies were mixed. France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro ($546.95 billion) Recovery Fund on Monday that would offer grants to the hardest hit EU regions and sectors. By 0855 GMT, Bucharest's index was up 0.8% on the day, while Budapest's and Prague's were each up 0.3% and Warsaw's was up 0.1%. In Budapest, the central bank will buy government bonds at its weekly tender. The bank did not specify the amount of bonds it would purchase as part of efforts to shore up the economy. So far, it has bought 119 billion forints ($367.81 million) worth of government bonds from local banks. By 0855, the Hungarian forint was up 0.2% at 352.1500, fuelled by the positive mood in international markets. The Czech crown was also 0.2% stronger on the day. The Polish zloty edged 0.1% lower, while the Romanian leu was flat. Romania's central bank said in a statement that policymakers aimed to further ensure the market liquidity needed to finance state spending and the real economy while keeping the exchange rate relatively stable and gradually lowering interest rates. The bank had bought 3.1 billion lei ($695.68 million) worth of treasuries from the secondary market by mid-May, while the daily average stock of bilateral repo transactions was roughly 13 billion lei ($2.92 billion) during April 1-May 15. "Based on the statement, the central bank might slash the base rate by a cumulative 50 basis points to 1.50% - in line with our long-held view," Raiffeisen Bank said in a note. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1109 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 27.5350 27.6080 +0.27% -7.64% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 351.760 352.700 +0.27% -5.86% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.5618 4.5600 -0.04% -6.69% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8415 4.8391 -0.05% -1.10% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5610 7.5580 -0.04% -1.53% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.520 117.570 +0.04% +0.04% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 882.22 878.650 +0.41% -20.92% 0 Budapest 35452.4 35307.5 +0.41% -23.07% 9 1 Warsaw 1640.59 1639.08 +0.09% -23.70% Buchares 8358.44 8298.02 +0.73% -16.23% t Ljubljan <.SBITOP 820.64 819.44 +0.15% -11.36% a > Zagreb 1572.10 1565.20 +0.44% -22.07% Belgrade <.BELEX1 674.01 672.19 +0.27% -15.93% 5> Sofia 451.18 449.75 +0.32% -20.59% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1260 -0.0210 +082bp -6bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.3840 -0.0430 +106bp -5bps R> s <CZ10YT= 0.8410 0.0420 +132bp +4bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.5410 0.0420 +123bp +0bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.8980 0.0450 +158bp +4bps R> s <PL10YT= 1.3740 0.0650 +185bp +6bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.20 0.21 0.23 0.34 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.92 0.87 0.81 1.03 Poland 0.37 0.35 0.35 0.68 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)