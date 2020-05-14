CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall for a second day, FX drop on economic worries

PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets fell for a second day on Thursday and currencies retreated slightly as investors backtracked due to worries the global economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak would last longer than expected. Bourses in Prague, Budapest and Warsaw fell around 1% while the Polish zloty tested a one-month low. Bond markets stayed stronger, though, with Czech yields falling further to multi-year lows. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday played down chances of a swift recovery from the economic effects of the coronavirus and quelled any speculation it would adopt negative interest rates to combat the downturn, pushing global markets generally lower. Central European markets were bracing for Friday releases of preliminary gross domestic product data from the first quarter for the region. However, that will only be a small snapshot of the hit the pandemic has taken on the region's export-driven economies after lockdowns started in mid-March and which will push economies into deep contractions this year. Analysts at Czech bank CSOB forecast the economy could show a 3-4% quarter-on-quarter drop but that for investors the March and April falls are a "done deal". "They are far more sensitive to news on the speed or slowness of preventive measures and news on the current reopening," the bank said. By 0930 GMT, the Czech crown dropped 0.35% to 27.570 to the euro and the Hungarian forint nudged down less than 0.1% to 354.50. The zloty was off 0.1% at 4.573. Equilor bank said the 355 level would provide resistance to further weakening. The Hungarian central bank also holds a one-week deposit tender on Thursday. The new tool has helped the forint rebound from record lows since the start of April. On bond markets, Czech yields edged lower although the market calmed somewhat after an auction on Wednesday that saw the Finance Ministry limit the amount sold compared to previous auctions it has held amid a record borrowing spree to finance a record deficit target this year. The lower supply pushed demand in secondary markets, sending 2-year bond yields to their lowest since September 2017, at below 0.20%. "It is quieter today...but still bonds are very firmly bid," a dealer said. In Poland, the central bank bought around 9.4 billion zlotys ($2.22 billion) of bonds on Wednesday as part of its quantitative easing programme. The bonds were mainly issued by state fund PFR and state bank BGK to raise money for the government's economic rescue plan. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1130 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown 27.5700 27.4740 -0.35% -7.75% EURHUF= Hungary forint 354.5000 354.3750 -0.04% -6.59% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.5730 4.5669 -0.13% -6.92% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.8370 4.8348 -0.05% -1.01% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.5705 7.5700 -0.01% -1.65% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.5400 117.5700 +0.03% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 869.96 881.6700 -1.33% -22.02% .BUX Budapest 34272.09 34518.75 -0.71% -25.63% .WIG20 Warsaw 1592.94 1614.32 -1.32% -25.91% .BETI Bucharest 8175.58 8229.08 -0.65% -18.06% .SBITOP Ljubljana 806.51 808.55 -0.25% -12.89% .CRBEX Zagreb 1539.34 1540.40 -0.07% -23.70% .BELEX15 Belgrade 663.55 678.61 -2.22% -17.23% .SOFIX Sofia 449.82 452.98 -0.70% -20.83% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 0.1200 -0.0640 +086bps -6bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 0.3380 -0.0540 +108bps -5bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 0.8450 0.1010 +138bps +11bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 0.5070 -0.0070 +125bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 0.9050 -0.0440 +165bps -4bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 1.2680 -0.0650 +181bps -5bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.35 Hungary 0.92 0.88 0.83 1.05 Poland 0.33 0.29 0.30 0.68 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Angus MacSwan)