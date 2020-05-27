CEE MARKETS-Stocks firm, zloty extends gains ahead of central bank meeting

Bonds News
    BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - Central European stocks firmed
amid a greater global appetite for risk while the Polish zloty
extended gains as investors closed positions against the
currency and no rate cut was expected at Thursday's central bank
meeting.
    The zloty gained 0.42% on Wednesday and was
trading at 4.419 to the euro, outperforming its regional peers. 
    The zloty jumped 1.4% on Tuesday, hitting a 10-week high
fuelled by an upbeat sentiment in global markets and the
breaking of a technical level, analysts said.
    "Many, many, many positions against the zloty were washed
out yesterday and today we are trying to stabilise," a
Warsaw-based currency trader said. "There was a support at
4.4230 broken."
    With this jump the Polish currency gained back more than
half its losses since the end of February, after the coronavirus
pandemic hit Central European markets.
    The Polish central bank will hold a rate-meeting on
Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates.
    Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank
Millennium in Warsaw said the lower probability of rate cuts
also helped the zloty. 
    The forint firmed 0.06% on the day, trading at
348.80 versus the euro, after the Hungarian central bank left
its interest rates unchanged on Tuesday and said it would use
bond purchases sparingly. 
    The currency has been stable near the 350-level since it
regained some of its strength after hitting a record low near
370 on April 1.
    Policy tightening by the previously ultra-dovish bank last
month and the moderate QE program of the NBH helped the forint.
    The bank bought only 9.98 billion forints ($31.27 million)
worth of government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the
lowest amount since launching its QE program. 
    "The data are a mild hawkish surprise and therefore,
positive for the forint," Commerzbank said in a note.
    "It confirms that the MPC are happy with progress of yield
levels and the exchange rate in recent weeks." 

            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               0943 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   27.0550   27.0700    +0.06%    -6.00%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                348.8000  349.0200    +0.06%    -5.06%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.4190    4.4375    +0.42%    -3.68%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8430    4.8415    -0.03%    -1.13%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.5850    7.5835    -0.02%    -1.84%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.5500  117.6100    +0.05%    +0.02%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   903.39  901.1500    +0.25%   -19.02%
 Budapest               36297.83  36085.77    +0.59%   -21.23%
 Warsaw                  1719.75   1709.71    +0.59%   -20.01%
 Bucharest               8713.43   8705.75    +0.09%   -12.67%
 Ljubljana                819.39    820.73    -0.16%   -11.50%
 Zagreb                  1616.40   1611.69    +0.29%   -19.88%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     669.21    669.21    +0.00%   -16.53%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    451.05    451.56    -0.11%   -20.61%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     0.1030    0.0000   +075bps     +0bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     0.3890   -0.0680   +103bps     -5bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     0.8110    0.0330   +125bps     +5bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     0.5470   -0.0030   +120bps     +0bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     0.9420   -0.0190   +158bps     +0bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.4100   -0.0120   +185bps     +1bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.26      0.27      0.29      0.34
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       0.93      0.89      0.86      0.95
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.42      0.34      0.35      0.68
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 


 (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw)
