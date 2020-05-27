CEE MARKETS-Stocks firm, zloty extends gains ahead of central bank meeting

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - Central European stocks firmed amid a greater global appetite for risk while the Polish zloty extended gains as investors closed positions against the currency and no rate cut was expected at Thursday's central bank meeting. The zloty gained 0.42% on Wednesday and was trading at 4.419 to the euro, outperforming its regional peers. The zloty jumped 1.4% on Tuesday, hitting a 10-week high fuelled by an upbeat sentiment in global markets and the breaking of a technical level, analysts said. "Many, many, many positions against the zloty were washed out yesterday and today we are trying to stabilise," a Warsaw-based currency trader said. "There was a support at 4.4230 broken." With this jump the Polish currency gained back more than half its losses since the end of February, after the coronavirus pandemic hit Central European markets. The Polish central bank will hold a rate-meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates. Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw said the lower probability of rate cuts also helped the zloty. The forint firmed 0.06% on the day, trading at 348.80 versus the euro, after the Hungarian central bank left its interest rates unchanged on Tuesday and said it would use bond purchases sparingly. The currency has been stable near the 350-level since it regained some of its strength after hitting a record low near 370 on April 1. Policy tightening by the previously ultra-dovish bank last month and the moderate QE program of the NBH helped the forint. The bank bought only 9.98 billion forints ($31.27 million) worth of government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the lowest amount since launching its QE program. "The data are a mild hawkish surprise and therefore, positive for the forint," Commerzbank said in a note. "It confirms that the MPC are happy with progress of yield levels and the exchange rate in recent weeks." CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0943 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.0550 27.0700 +0.06% -6.00% crown Hungary 348.8000 349.0200 +0.06% -5.06% forint Polish 4.4190 4.4375 +0.42% -3.68% zloty Romanian 4.8430 4.8415 -0.03% -1.13% leu Croatian 7.5850 7.5835 -0.02% -1.84% kuna Serbian 117.5500 117.6100 +0.05% +0.02% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 903.39 901.1500 +0.25% -19.02% Budapest 36297.83 36085.77 +0.59% -21.23% Warsaw 1719.75 1709.71 +0.59% -20.01% Bucharest 8713.43 8705.75 +0.09% -12.67% Ljubljana 819.39 820.73 -0.16% -11.50% Zagreb 1616.40 1611.69 +0.29% -19.88% Belgrade <.BELEX15 669.21 669.21 +0.00% -16.53% > Sofia 451.05 451.56 -0.11% -20.61% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1030 0.0000 +075bps +0bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3890 -0.0680 +103bps -5bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.8110 0.0330 +125bps +5bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.5470 -0.0030 +120bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.9420 -0.0190 +158bps +0bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.4100 -0.0120 +185bps +1bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.26 0.27 0.29 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.93 0.89 0.86 0.95 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.42 0.34 0.35 0.68 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw)