CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain, but Hungary lags after Telekom, MOL results

* CEE stocks mostly track global rise, led by Warsaw * Magyar Telekom, MOL cash flow outlook disappoint By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly rose on Friday, with Hungarian shares lagging behind after disappointing earnings reports. Regional equities generally tracked Asia and Western Europe, where markets gained on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, although company results in Europe were mixed. Warsaw outperformed, with its blue-chip index rising 1.1 percent by 1043 GMT, driven mainly by the rebound of oil company PKN Orlen. Budapest's main index was flat. Magyar Telekom shares shed almost one percent, extending a decline since reporting fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Oil group MOL struggled to break through resistance levels at 3,300 forints ($11.78) despite a surprise rise in fourth-quarter earnings. Equilor brokerage analyst Zsolt Bosnyak said an expected decline in both MOL and Magyar Telekom's free cash flow may be behind the relatively weak performance of the shares. "There may be some disappointment over MOL's EBITDA guidance, while downstream investments will cut their free cash flow," he said. Magyar Telekom forecasts 5 percent annual growth in its free cash flow, but investment in 5G technology may cut into its cash and the company will face growing competition, Bosnyak said. OTP Bank was unable to push through three-week highs, but it get a boost when it reports earnings next week, Equilor analyst Lajos Torok said. Central European currency and government bonds mostly were little changed. The Czech crown, the forint and the leu all lost less than 0.1 percent versus the euro. The zloty gained and the dinar rose to 118.12 against the euro, after Serbia's annual inflation rose to 2.1 percent in January from 2 percent in December. The kuna slipped to 7.417 versus the euro. Croatia's inflation fell to an annual 0.2 percent from 0.8 percent in January. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1143 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6500 25.6350 -0.06% +0.22% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.9000 317.7100 -0.06% +1.00% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3375 4.3390 +0.03% -1.10% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7630 4.7616 -0.03% -2.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4170 7.4155 -0.02% -0.09% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1200 118.1600 +0.03% +0.15% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1060.54 1058.890 +0.16% +7.50% 0 Budapest 40721.99 40721.48 +0.00% +4.04% Warsaw 2365.17 2339.85 +1.08% +3.89% Bucharest 7847.00 7856.01 -0.11% +6.27% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 851.71 849.21 +0.29% +5.90% > Zagreb 1771.23 1772.63 -0.08% +1.28% Belgrade <.BELEX1 684.88 680.63 +0.62% -10.08% 5> Sofia 575.82 577.94 -0.37% -3.14% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.9520 0.1580 +251bps +16bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8270 0.0340 +219bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8850 0.0060 +177bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5750 0.0130 +213bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1660 0.0120 +253bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7710 0.0100 +266bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.24 2.28 2.29 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.34 0.54 0.74 0.15 Poland 1.72 1.72 1.70 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 280.1600 forints) (Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw, editing by Larry King)