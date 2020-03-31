Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Stocks gain to end worst month since 2008 crisis, FX firmer

    PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets
regained some ground on Tuesday after Chinese data offering some
relief for global investors, but remained on course for their
biggest monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis.
    Currencies in the region also firmed at the end of a
punishing month that has seen sharp falls as investors seek
safety amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world.
    Prague stocks are down 19% in March even after climbing 2.6%
on Tuesday. Polish blue-chip stocks gained 2.1% on the day to
trim monthly losses to 14.7%.
    Budapest led the region with a 4.8% rise in Tuesday's
session - while remaining 16.7% in the hole for March - as
pharmaceutical company Richter gained 4.8% after a deal with
Myovant Sciences on uterine fibroid medicine.
    "I still think that we are in a downward trend," a
Budapest-based trader said on the overall market. "This is
exactly the level where we were four or five days ago."
    Governments in the region have been racing to provide relief
to businesses and factories forced to close, hurting state
revenue and boosting spending.
    Romanian bond yields have risen as the government seeks to
contain its budget deficit. Finance Minister Florin Citu said on
Monday the gap could exceed 5% of economic output in 2020. 
    Asked whether Romania would seek an International Monetary
Fund loan this year, as it did during the financial crisis more
than a decade ago, Citu said "I am not considering it at the
moment".
    Raiffeisen bank analysts said while refinancing risks in
Romania were rising, its bond auctions have gone well, boosted
by a central bank pledge to buy state bonds from secondary
markets.
    On currency markets, the Czech crown rose 0.6% to
trade at 27.295 to the euro. It had fallen as much as 8% in
March and was down 6.8% since the end of February on Tuesday.
    Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a
Hospodarske Noviny newspaper interview on Tuesday the bank was
ready to cut interest rates further if needed, though the
likelihood of using negative rates is close to zero.

    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty inched up 0.1% and
Hungarian forint by 0.15%.
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHOT     AT                      
                   MARKETS              1125              
                                        CET               
                            CURRENCIES                           
                            Latest      Previou  Daily    Change
                                        s                 
                            bid         close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK     27.2950  27.4650   +0.62%   -6.83%
 =       crown     =>                                     
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF    358.7000  359.235   +0.15%   -7.68%
 =       forint    =>                         0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN      4.5480   4.5525   +0.10%   -6.41%
 =       zloty     =>                                     
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON      4.8275   4.8298   +0.05%   -0.81%
 =       leu       =>                                     
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK      7.6145   7.6315   +0.22%   -2.22%
 =       kuna      =>                                     
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD    117.4300  117.500   +0.06%   +0.12%
 =       dinar     =>                         0           
         Note:     calculated from               1800            
         daily                                   CET      
         change                                           
                                                          
                               STOCKS                            
                            Latest      Previou  Daily    Change
                                        s                 
                                        close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague                 790.13  770.440   +2.56%  -29.18%
                                              0           
 .BUX    Budapest             33529.34  31985.3   +4.83%  -27.24%
                                              3           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20     1508.37  1477.65   +2.08%  -29.85%
                   >                                      
 .BETI   Buchares              7632.74  7483.17   +2.00%  -23.50%
         t                                                
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO      746.12   723.11   +3.18%  -19.41%
 P       a         P>                                     
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX     1474.72  1450.02   +1.70%  -26.90%
                   >                                      
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX      636.53   636.18   +0.06%  -20.60%
 15                15>                                    
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX      421.00   420.07   +0.22%  -25.90%
                   >                                      
                                                          
                                 BONDS                           
                            Yield       Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)       change   vs Bund  change
                                                          in
         Czech                                            spread
         Republic                                         
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=      0.9310  -0.0570   +162bp    -8bps
 RR                RR>                                 s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=      1.2480  -0.0110   +190bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                                 s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT      1.3670   0.0000   +184bp    -5bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                                s  
         Poland                                                  
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=      0.9670   0.0100   +165bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                                 s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=      1.3350   0.0130   +199bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                                 s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT      1.7490   0.0020   +223bp    -5bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                                s  
                               FORWARD                           
                            3x6         6x9      9x12     3M
                                                          interba
                                                          nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA        0.52     0.42     0.46     1.04
         Rep       ><PRIBO                                
                   R=>                                    
         Hungary   <HUFFRA        0.42     0.45     0.51     0.46
                   ><BUBOR                                
                   =>                                     
         Poland    <PLNFRA        0.64     0.55     0.50     1.17
                   ><WIBOR                                
                   =>                                     
         Note: FRA quotes are for ask                            
         prices                                           
         ***********************************************         
         ***************                                  
                                                                 
                                                          
                                                          
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest
and Anita Komuves in Budapest;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
