CEE MARKETS-Stocks get a boost from improved risk sentiment

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Thursday and currencies firmed as global risk sentiment improved following data that showed the worst of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic may have passed. On Wednesday data showed a rebound in Chinese and U.S. manufacturing, while in central Europe PMI data showed manufacturing sentiment returning to the levels seen before the pandemic. At 0916 GMT stock markets in Warsaw, Prague and Budapest were up 0.85-2.51%. "Global sentiment has undoubtedly improved," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw. "We have very low interest rates which means it is hard to find investment opportunities in low-risk segments, and that stimulates demand for risky assets." Currencies strengthened, with the Polish zloty gaining 0.21% to 4.4649, the Hungarian forint firming 0.36% to 352.15, the Czech crown strengthening 0.08% to 26.6050 and the Romanian leu 0.18% firmer at 4.8320. "Everything is within the recent range, although we are at the top," said a Warsaw-based currency trader, adding that the zloty was recovering from losses on Wednesday when it fell 0.7%. Czech 10-year yields were up almost 3 basis points at 0.807%. Czech yields have been steady even with increased issuance to fund a ballooning state deficit. Data on Wednesday showed the central state budget deficit deepened to 195.2 billion crowns ($8.2 billion) at the end of June, already surpassing a record gap posted in all of 2009 during the global financial crisis. Benchmark Polish 10-year yields were flat at 1.412% CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1116 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.6050 26.6250 +0.08% -4.41% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 352.150 353.425 +0.36% -5.96% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4649 4.4744 +0.21% -4.67% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8320 4.8406 +0.18% -0.90% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5630 7.5640 +0.01% -1.55% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.560 117.580 +0.02% +0.01% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 931.60 923.720 +0.85% -16.50% 0 .BUX Budapest 36284.5 35394.5 +2.51% -21.26% 2 4 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1805.57 1772.38 +1.87% -16.02% > .BETI Buchares 8656.01 8689.67 -0.39% -13.24% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 853.32 850.19 +0.37% -7.83% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1627.13 1614.97 +0.75% -19.35% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 660.12 667.15 -1.05% -17.66% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 451.04 453.03 -0.44% -20.61% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0680 0.0290 +073bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3240 -0.0410 +098bp -3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8070 0.0290 +121bp +4bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1460 -0.0140 +081bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7550 -0.0020 +141bp +1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4120 0.0000 +182bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.26 0.27 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.63 0.61 0.74 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.21 0.23 0.25 0.26 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)