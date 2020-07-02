Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Stocks get a boost from improved risk sentiment

    WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on
Thursday and currencies firmed as global risk sentiment improved
following data that showed the worst of the fallout from the
coronavirus pandemic may have passed.
    On Wednesday data showed a rebound in Chinese and U.S.
manufacturing, while in central Europe PMI data showed
manufacturing sentiment returning to the levels seen before the
pandemic.
    At 0916 GMT stock markets in Warsaw, Prague
and Budapest were up 0.85-2.51%.   
    "Global sentiment has undoubtedly improved," said Bartosz
Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.
    "We have very low interest rates which means it is hard to
find investment opportunities in low-risk segments, and that
stimulates demand for risky assets."
    Currencies strengthened, with the Polish zloty
gaining 0.21% to 4.4649, the Hungarian forint firming
0.36% to 352.15, the Czech crown strengthening 0.08%
to 26.6050 and the Romanian leu 0.18% firmer at 4.8320.
    "Everything is within the recent range, although we are at
the top," said a Warsaw-based currency trader, adding that the
zloty was recovering from losses on Wednesday when it fell 0.7%.
    Czech 10-year yields were up almost 3 basis
points at 0.807%. Czech yields have been steady even with
increased issuance to fund a ballooning state deficit. 
    Data on Wednesday showed the central state budget deficit
deepened to 195.2 billion crowns ($8.2 billion) at the end of
June, already surpassing a record gap posted in all of 2009
during the global financial crisis.
    Benchmark Polish 10-year yields were flat at
1.412%
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1116              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.6050  26.6250   +0.08%   -4.41%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  352.150  353.425   +0.36%   -5.96%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4649   4.4744   +0.21%   -4.67%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8320   4.8406   +0.18%   -0.90%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5630   7.5640   +0.01%   -1.55%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.560  117.580   +0.02%   +0.01%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                   STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              931.60  923.720   +0.85%  -16.50%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           36284.5  35394.5   +2.51%  -21.26%
                                  2        4           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1805.57  1772.38   +1.87%  -16.02%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8656.01  8689.67   -0.39%  -13.24%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   853.32   850.19   +0.37%   -7.83%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1627.13  1614.97   +0.75%  -19.35%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   660.12   667.15   -1.05%  -17.66%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   451.04   453.03   -0.44%  -20.61%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.0680   0.0290   +073bp    +3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.3240  -0.0410   +098bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   0.8070   0.0290   +121bp    +4bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.1460  -0.0140   +081bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.7550  -0.0020   +141bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.4120   0.0000   +182bp    +1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.27     0.26     0.27     0.34
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.66     0.63     0.61     0.74
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.21     0.23     0.25     0.26
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
                                                              
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague
and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)
