CEE MARKETS-Stocks join wider European fall, forint remains fragile

* Stocks track German fall * Budapest, Prague set multi-month lows * Forint near 9-month low before May 28 c.bank meeting (Recasts with losses in stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 20 (Reuters) - Central European stocks fell on Monday amid souring market sentiment after German chipmaker Infineon halted shipments to Huawei Technologies in the face of a U.S. crackdown on the Chinese firm, and Ryanair issued a profit warning. While Frankfurt's main stock index fell 1.8%, Prague shed 0.6%, Budapest 0.7% and Prague shed 0.6% and Warsaw 0.9% by 1300 GMT. Budapest's index hit its lowest level since early January after slipping last week below the 40,000-point psychological level. "The index looks quite oversold," Erste analysts said in a note, adding that a turnaround may be close. As the European mood deteriorated on Monday, the index was knocked further by the shares of OTP Bank. OTP fell 1.7 percent to below the psychologically sensitive level of 12,000 forints, and the next support level is at 11,600 forints, Equilor analyst Zoltan Varga said. Prague's main index touched a 3-and-1/2-month low, driven by a 4.3 percent decline in the stocks of Vienna-based Erste group after the bank paid out a dividend. Vienna stocks fell overall following the collapse of the Austrian coalition government. Regional currencies firmed mildly as the euro also regained some ground. The forint underperformed the zloty which gained 0.2 percent to 4.2966, piercing the 4.3 level and its 200-day moving average. The forint firmed a shade to 326.1 versus the euro, but stayed near Friday's nine-month lows. It remains fragile as the Hungarian central bank is expected not to tighten policy at its May 28 meeting despite a rise in inflation across the region this year, market participants said. Some investors sell the currency to test if the NBH will change its rhetoric if the forint approaches its record lows near 330, Budapest-based dealers said. "The question is if they have a pain threshold in terms of a weaker forint," one dealer said. The NBH has said that it would make policy changes only at its meetings where it discusses its quarterly inflation report. The next report is due in June. It has also said that it expects inflation, which came in at 3.9% in April, to retreat late this year. Poland's inflation has also increased, but at 2.2% it remains well within the central bank's (NBP) 1.5-3.5% target range. Strong first-quarter economic growth figures released across the region last week did not prompt NBP Governor Adam Glapinski, who spoke after the bank's meeting on Wednesday, to change his prediction that rates could stay unchanged for years. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1500 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7630 25.7650 +0.01% -0.22% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.1000 326.3000 +0.06% -1.54% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2966 4.3039 +0.17% -0.16% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7590 4.7625 +0.07% -2.21% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4260 +0.00% -0.22% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8500 117.9500 +0.08% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1044.86 1050.750 -0.56% +5.91% 0 Budapest 39586.19 39877.82 -0.73% +1.14% Warsaw 2165.09 2184.35 -0.88% -4.90% Bucharest 8225.81 8223.72 +0.03% +11.41% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 866.03 869.50 -0.40% +7.68% > Zagreb 1857.32 1864.51 -0.39% +6.20% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.41 732.14 +0.17% -3.71% 5> Sofia 570.14 568.87 +0.22% -4.09% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5920 -0.1790 +224bps -18bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6780 0.0130 +219bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8320 -0.0050 +192bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6800 -0.0340 +233bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2630 -0.0060 +277bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8960 0.0030 +299bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.22 2.18 2.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.52 0.69 0.19 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.76 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Susan Fenton and Gareth Jones)