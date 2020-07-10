Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Stocks lower as investor mood sours, Polish election eyed

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, July 10 (Reuters) - Central European stocks were
down and currencies looked for direction on Friday as global
markets reacted to the end of China's stock market rally and a
surge in coronavirus cases in the United States.
    Investors in Europe have also been in a 'wait and see' mood
for days ahead of next week's ECB meeting and the EU summit
about the Commission's proposed recovery fund.
    Markets in the region are also awaiting the results of
Sunday's presidential election in Poland. The zloty
was stable on Friday, trading at 4.4680 versus the euro.
    Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling Law
and Justice (PiS) party, will face liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal
Trzaskowski in the second round of Poland's presidential
election, with polls showing the two candidates neck and neck.
    "Their result should not have a significant impact on the
markets, however, potential win by R. Trzaskowski may be a
source of short-term volatility at the beginning of next week," 
Bank Millennium said in a note.
    "A Trzaskowski presidency could potentially block all future
PiS legislation," Commerzbank wrote in a client note. "It is
debatable whether this would be zloty-positive or
zloty-negative."
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown was down 0.22%, trading
at 26.715 versus the common currency. The Hungarian forint
 edged down 0.04% to 353.80 to the euro.
    "The forint is slightly under pressure because China turned
the trend around and that puts emerging currencies under
pressure," and FX trader in Budapest said.
    Chinese stocks ended a rally on Friday, falling 1.8% from a
five-year high, as state media discouraged retail investors from
chasing the market higher.
    Stocks in the region were lower, with Bucharest's equities
 down 0.8% by 0751 GMT. Indexes in Warsaw,
Prague and Budapest lost 1% each. 
    "The cloudy mood of international investors could keep the
Hungarian stock market under pressure today," Equilor wrote in a
note.

 (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by
William Maclean)
