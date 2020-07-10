CEE MARKETS-Stocks lower as investor mood sours, Polish election eyed

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 10 (Reuters) - Central European stocks were down and currencies looked for direction on Friday as global markets reacted to the end of China's stock market rally and a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States. Investors in Europe have also been in a 'wait and see' mood for days ahead of next week's ECB meeting and the EU summit about the Commission's proposed recovery fund. Markets in the region are also awaiting the results of Sunday's presidential election in Poland. The zloty was stable on Friday, trading at 4.4680 versus the euro. Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, will face liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in the second round of Poland's presidential election, with polls showing the two candidates neck and neck. "Their result should not have a significant impact on the markets, however, potential win by R. Trzaskowski may be a source of short-term volatility at the beginning of next week," Bank Millennium said in a note. "A Trzaskowski presidency could potentially block all future PiS legislation," Commerzbank wrote in a client note. "It is debatable whether this would be zloty-positive or zloty-negative." Elsewhere, the Czech crown was down 0.22%, trading at 26.715 versus the common currency. The Hungarian forint edged down 0.04% to 353.80 to the euro. "The forint is slightly under pressure because China turned the trend around and that puts emerging currencies under pressure," and FX trader in Budapest said. Chinese stocks ended a rally on Friday, falling 1.8% from a five-year high, as state media discouraged retail investors from chasing the market higher. Stocks in the region were lower, with Bucharest's equities down 0.8% by 0751 GMT. Indexes in Warsaw, Prague and Budapest lost 1% each. "The cloudy mood of international investors could keep the Hungarian stock market under pressure today," Equilor wrote in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 0951 MARKETS CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.7150 26.6560 -0.22% -4.80% crown Hungary 353.8000 353.6500 -0.04% -6.40% forint Polish 4.4680 4.4690 +0.02 -4.74% zloty % Romanian 4.8390 4.8425 +0.07 -1.05% leu % Croatian 7.5305 7.5325 +0.03 #VALUE! kuna % Serbian 117.5500 117.5900 +0.03 #VALUE! dinar % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 935.71 945.5800 -1.04% -16.13% Budapest 35429.76 35780.40 -0.98% -23.12% Warsaw 1774.56 1791.68 -0.96% -17.47% Bucharest 8479.28 8544.73 -0.77% -15.01% Ljubljana 860.08 859.44 +0.07 -7.10% % Zagreb 1614.89 1614.64 +0.02 -19.95% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 656.99 657.46 -0.07% -18.05% > Sofia 445.94 445.52 +0.09 -21.51% % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.0650 0.0390 +075b +5bps > ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3140 0.0130 +099b +3bps > ps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.8070 0.0230 +128b +4bps R> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1280 0.0000 +082b +1bps > ps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7340 0.0010 +141b +2bps > ps 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3230 -0.0170 +180b -1bps R> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.66 0.64 0.64 0.70 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.19 0.20 0.23 0.26 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)