CEE MARKETS-Stocks mixed as EU leaders struggle to strike stimulus deal

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 20 (Reuters) - Central European stocks were mixed on Monday and currencies were little changed as investors watched EU leaders struggle to strike a deal on a coronavirus recovery fund at a summit that has been dragging on since Friday. Signs emerged on Monday that leaders of northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on how to carve up the recovery fund. The meeting was adjourned on Monday until 1400 GMT. "Markets expect a deal, and if it does not happen, that could mess things up," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Besides, the Hungarian forint could be moved by what happens at the central bank meeting tomorrow, and markets will be watching whether the NBH touches any of its other tools besides the base rate," he added. The bank is expected to cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6% at the meeting, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The forint was up 0.3%, trading at 352.40 to the euro. Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged up 0.04% to 26.625 to the euro while the Romanian leu was little changed. The Polish zloty was up 0.1% on Monday, trading at 4.474 to the euro. Poland's inflation may exceed the central bank's latest forecasts, which could prompt its rate-setting panel to consider a rate hike, central banker Lukasz Hardt said on Monday. June inflation at 3.3% was above forecasts. The central bank, which has cut rates thrice to almost zero this year said in its inflation projection last week that it expected the consumer price index to fall to 1.5% in 2021 from 3.3% seen this year. "NBP has cut rates significantly because of fear of deflation," Commerzbank said in a note. "This does not build up to a supportive picture for the zloty exchange rate for the coming months." Warsaw's shares gained 0.6%, Budapest was largely flat and Prague slipped 0.3%. Bucharest's stocks were up 0.12%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1012 MARKETS CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.6250 26.6350 +0.04% -4.48% crown Hungary 352.4000 353.4800 +0.31% -6.03% forint Polish 4.4740 4.4784 +0.10% -4.86% zloty Romanian 4.8425 4.8420 -0.01% -1.12% leu Croatian 7.5285 7.5395 +0.15% -1.10% kuna Serbian 117.5700 117.5950 +0.02% +0.00% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 945.92 949.0300 -0.33% -15.21% Budapest 35,220.19 35,200.88 +0.05% -23.57% Warsaw 1,806.63 1,796.04 +0.59% -15.97% Bucharest 8,522.40 8,511.80 +0.12% -14.58% Ljubljana 870.47 871.46 -0.11% -5.98% Zagreb 1,601.89 1,606.03 -0.26% -20.60% Belgrade <.BELEX15 658.88 658.49 +0.06% -17.81% > Sofia 442.03 442.27 -0.05% -22.20% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1430 0.0890 +081bps +8bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.4380 0.0130 +108bps +0bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.9350 0.0350 +137bps +2bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1270 0.0030 +079bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7590 -0.0030 +140bps -2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3290 0.0100 +177bps +0bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.31 0.32 0.34 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.63 0.58 0.56 0.70 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.21 0.22 0.23 0.25 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ***************************************************** ********* (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)