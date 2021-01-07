Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Stocks, most currencies firm after Democrats win U.S. Senate

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and
most currencies firmed on Thursday, buoyed by expectations of
expansionary fiscal policy in the United States after the
Democrats took control of the Senate.
    Market sentiment in central and eastern Europe remained
upbeat despite an attempt by President Donald Trump's supporters
to overturn his election defeat by storming the U.S. Capitol,
analysts said.
    "The weakening of the US dollar, prevalent so far this year,
helped gains in CEE currencies, especially in the forint," Erste
Bank said in a research note. 
    By 1015 GMT, the Hungarian forint was up 0.5%
against the euro at 356.8000, extending gains from previous
sessions after an artificial plunge on Dec. 31.
    "This is a correction after that very artificially low
level," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The market is optimistic
at the moment, but in reality investors are still looking for a
direction now at the start of the year."
    Shares firmed across the board led by Warsaw's bluechip
index, up 1.5% on the day. Prague rose 0.7% while
Budapest and Bucharest were up 0.5%.    
    The Polish zloty rose 0.1% against the euro. 
    Polish inflation was lower than expected in December,
statistics office data showed on Thursday.
    Erste Bank analysts said they expected the Polish central
bank to hold interest rates despite comments from Governor Adam
Glapinski that policymakers would be ready to cut in the event
of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the winter.
    "Another argument for the cut would be a visible
strengthening of the zloty that remains central bank's concern
since summer 2020," Erste said. 
    "Therefore, further FX interventions in (the first quarter)
cannot be ruled out. We continue to see stability of rates as
the most likely scenario."
    Poland's finance ministry will sell bonds worth 4-6 billion
zlotys in the first tender of 2021 on Thursday. Romania also
aims to sell one-year treasury bills and Oct. 2030 bonds.     
    The Romanian leu and Czech crown were
flat against the euro.
    
           CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
           MARKETS  T        1131              
                             CET               
                    CURRENC                           
                    IES                        
                    Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                             s                 
                    bid      close    change   in 2021
 Czech     <EURCZK  26.1500  26.1600   +0.04%   +0.30%
 crown     =>                                  
 Hungary   <EURHUF  357.350  358.710   +0.38%   +1.50%
 forint    =>             0        0           
 Polish    <EURPLN   4.5125   4.5215   +0.20%   +1.03%
 zloty     =>                                  
 Romanian  <EURRON   4.8715   4.8720   +0.01%   -0.13%
 leu       =>                                  
 Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5565   7.5595   +0.04%   -0.12%
 kuna      =>                                  
 Serbian   <EURRSD  117.500  117.600   +0.09%   +0.06%
 dinar     =>             0        0           
 Note:     calculated from            1800            
 daily                                CET      
 change Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                             s                 
                             close    change   in 2021
 Prague             1046.25  1037.52   +0.84%   +1.86%
                                  00           
 Budapest           43324.8  43085.0   +0.56%   +2.89%
                          3        6           
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  2035.11  2009.12   +1.29%   +2.58%
           >                                   
 Buchares           9975.70  9925.01   +0.51%   +1.73%
 t                                             
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO   914.99   907.00   +0.88%   +1.57%
 a         P>                                  
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1775.73  1765.80   +0.56%   +2.10%
           >                                   
 Belgrade  <.BELEX   746.94   746.94   +0.00%   -0.22%
           15>                                 
 Sofia     <.SOFIX   450.47   447.45   +0.67%   +0.66%
           > Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                    (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                               in
 Czech                                         spread
 Republic                                      
   2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.2400  -0.0550   +095bp    -5bps
           RR>                              s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7980  -0.0510   +153bp    -4bps
           RR>                              s  
           <CZ10YT   1.2790  -0.0280   +184bp    -1bps
 10-year   =RR>                             s  
 Poland                                               
   2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0690  -0.0130   +078bp    +0bps
           RR>                              s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=   0.4180  -0.0260   +115bp    -1bps
           RR>                              s  
           <PL10YT   1.2550   0.0070   +182bp    +2bps
 10-year   =RR>                             s  
           FORWARD                                    
                    3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                               interba
                                               nk
 Czech     <CZKFRA     0.39     0.43     0.54     0.36
 Rep       ><PRIBO                             
           R=>                                 
 Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.72     0.76     0.79     0.75
           ><BUBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Poland    <PLNFRA     0.14     0.16     0.17     0.21
           ><WIBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Note:     are for ask                                
 FRA       prices                              
 quotes                                        
 ********************************************         
 ******************                            
 

 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in
Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw;
editing by Kirsten Donovan)
