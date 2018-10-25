CEE MARKETS-Stocks plunge, Hungarian auctions demand seen strong

* Bucharest leads stocks decline after Wall Street plunge * Forint, zloty weaken on global risk aversion * Hungarian bonds are seen drawing sound demand By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian bond prices firmed slightly ahead of the government's bi-weekly auctions on Thursday, expected to attract healthy demand despite jitters in global markets. After a slump in Wall Street technology shares knocked world stocks lower, Bucharest led a decline in Central Europe. Its main index, which has outperformed regional peers in the past weeks, fell 1.2 percent by 0750 GMT, continuing to retreat from last week's 5-month highs. The bluechip index of Warsaw, the region's biggest stock market, hit a 4-month low, falling by 0.7 percent. Risk aversion in the world also weighed on Central European currencies, mainly the forint and, which eased in tandem by 0.2 percent against the euro. Trading at 323.6 and 4.3140, respectively, they were still near the past few weeks' typical ranges, and the weakening is unlikely to dampen appetite for the bonds offered at Hungary's auctions, one Budapest-based trader said. "I expect relatively strong demand near the current secondary market yields," the trader said. "Interest rate payments (on government debt) this week and next are boosting liquidity, while some of the 2018/D bond expiry worth 150 billion forints can be also reinvested," the trader added. Hungarian government bond yields were lower by a 1-3 basis points, after an about 5 basis point decline on Wednesday, with the 10-year paper trading at 3.73 percent. The forint is moving in an "acceptable and tolerable" range for the central bank, rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger was quoted late on Wednesday as saying. He also said the bank should not start to increase interest rates before unwinding the monetary stimulus built up through its unconventional tools. The European Central Bank's comments after its interest rate decision will be closely watched, but are unlikely to change sentiment, market participants said. "I do not expect hawkish comments," the trader said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0950 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8450 25.8550 +0.04% -1.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.6000 323.1100 -0.15% -3.92% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3140 4.3070 -0.16% -3.19% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6620 4.6595 -0.05% +0.38% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4285 -0.02% +0.00% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.5000 118.6300 +0.11% +0.00% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1054.55 1062.160 -0.72% -2.19% 0 Budapest 36460.13 36452.74 +0.02% -7.41% Warsaw 2128.86 2144.40 -0.72% -13.50% Bucharest 8524.00 8626.14 -1.18% +9.93% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 807.70 809.95 -0.28% +0.16% > Zagreb 1779.93 1782.68 -0.15% -3.42% Belgrade <.BELEX1 749.01 735.70 +1.81% -1.42% 5> Sofia 598.25 600.14 -0.31% -11.69% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6140 0.1180 +228bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8910 0.0330 +209bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1640 0.0090 +178bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5520 0.0110 +222bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4380 0.0030 +263bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1700 -0.0070 +278bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.06 2.24 2.39 1.77 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.36 0.62 0.98 0.16 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Robin Pomeroy)