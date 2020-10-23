Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Stocks pull higher, FX steadies as COVID cases rise further

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish stock markets
rose off multi-month lows on Friday and followed European peers
higher, while currencies edged higher after recent weakening
amid a spike in new coronavirus cases.
    Warsaw's blue-chip stock index rose 0.6% a day
after approaching its five-month low hit earlier in the week.
Prague was up a similar amount, coming off lows last seen
in April. Budapest was closed for a holiday.
    Shares rose as European stocks pushed higher for their best
day in five sessions. Investors were still eyeing the
approaching U.S. presidential vote in early November and the
coronavirus pandemic.
    Poland and Slovakia reported their highest daily tallies of
new COVID-19 cases on Friday and the Czechs had their second-
highest single-day count a day after also touching a record.
    Restrictions are tightening around central Europe to counter
the spread, with the Czech Republic shutting shops and
restaurants as it fights what is Europe's highest per-capita
infection rate in recent weeks.
    The Czech crown was up 0.1% at 27.15 to the euro
at 1016 GMT. It fell to a nearly five-month low of 27.465 last
week.
    "I don't think to there is a good chance for a stronger
crown in the coming days," a trader said.
    While the tighter restrictions will again hammer
fourth-quarter economic activity - although probably less than
at the start of the pandemic in the second quarter - Czech
central bankers have signalled rate stability.
    Board member Vojtech Benda told Czech TV on Thursday there
was no need to cut interest rates further at the moment.

    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty rose less than 0.1% to
4.574 per euro and the Romanian leu dipped to 4.876.
Hungary's forint gained nearly 0.2%.
 
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1216              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  27.1500  27.1800   +0.11%   -6.33%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  363.770  364.345   +0.16%   -8.97%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5740   4.5766   +0.06%   -6.94%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8760   4.8738   -0.05%   -1.80%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5770   7.5775   +0.01%   -1.74%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.500  117.600   +0.09%   +0.06%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              862.75  857.820   +0.57%  -22.67%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           33655.1  33655.1   +0.00%  -26.97%
                                  0        0           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1652.16  1642.70   +0.58%  -23.16%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8795.60  8756.94   +0.44%  -11.84%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   825.95   831.60   -0.68%  -10.79%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1605.24  1602.37   +0.18%  -20.43%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   696.25   691.57   +0.68%  -13.15%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   429.52   429.66   -0.03%  -24.40%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.0860   0.0190   +085bp    +2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.5900  -0.0010   +136bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.0240  -0.0110   +159bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0020  -0.0020   +077bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.4890  -0.0230   +126bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2430  -0.0150   +181bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.28     0.25     0.28     0.35
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.93     0.98     1.00     0.77
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.17     0.17     0.16     0.22
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by William Maclean)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up