December 12, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks rebound, crown eases despite rate hike suggestion

Sandor Peto

7 Min Read

    * Warsaw stocks rebound from 2-week low on global stock rise
    * Czech cbanker Benda suggests 5th straight rate hike in Dec
    * Britain's leadership crisis weighs on mood in markets
    * Regional CPI decline pushed Polish 10-year yield below 3
pct

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Warsaw led a rise of Central
Europe's main stock indices on Wednesday as U.S. President
Donald Trump generated optimism about a trade deal with China,
helping global equities markets.
    Warsaw's bluechip share index rose 0.8 percent by
0905 GMT, rebounding from a 2-week low reached in the previous
session, led by PKO, Poland's biggest lender.   
    The Czech crown eased to 25.86 versus the euro, remaining
weaker than its 200-day moving average of 25.7, even though
board member Vojtech Benda said the Czech central bank may need
to follow up its four consecutive rate hikes with another one at
its Dec. 20 meeting.
    Benda told Reuters that the weakness of the crown justified
discussing another hike.    
    Worries over Britain's European Union exit deal generally
weighed on mood and trade interest in the region's other markets
after lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May's own party
triggered a confidence vote in her leadership.
    The terms of Brexit are closely watched in central Europe
due to trade links with Britain and the exposure of the region's
heavyweight vehicle industry. 
    Investors were also holding their breath ahead of the
Federal Reserve's Dec. 18-19 meeting, which could cause upset if
it suggests that a sharp fall in debt yields in the region in
the past months was overdone. 
    The decline was fuelled by a retreat in inflation, driven by
a fall in crude prices. However, U.S. Treasury yields and the
dollar's appeal remain key factors in EU emerging markets.
    Bulgaria was the latest to report a fall in inflation,
releasing a 3.1 percent annual figure for November on Wednesday,
down from 3.7 percent a month earlier.  
    Government bonds and currencies were mixed and rangebound in
the region.
    The dinar firmed 0.1 percent ahead of the
publication of Serbian inflation data later in the day. 
    The leu eased while the forint and the
zloty firmed a shade against the euro.
    Elsewhere, Hungarian bond yields rose by about 2 basis
points, with the 10-year paper trading around 3.18 percent, as
investors were monitoring Britain's leadership crisis, one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Despite the uncertainty, lower-than-expected November
inflation data from the region supports a decline in Poland's
government bond yields, Santander Bank analysts said in a note.
    Poland's 10-year yield pierced 3 percent on Tuesday and
hovered in a tight range around that psychological line on
Wednesday, near its lowest levels since 2016.
    "Today we expect the Polish yield curve to go even
lower, especially on the long end," Santander Bank said.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1005 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.8600   25.8400    -0.08%    -1.23%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  323.6500  323.8000    +0.05%    -3.93%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2986    4.3015    +0.07%    -2.84%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6585    4.6565    -0.04%    +0.46%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.3850    7.3885    +0.05%    +0.61%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.2600  118.3900    +0.11%    +0.20%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1021.37  1017.360    +0.39%    -5.27%
                                       0            
 Budapest             39896.12  39860.23    +0.09%    +1.32%
 Warsaw                2238.46   2221.37    +0.77%    -9.05%
 Bucharest             8559.40   8581.09    -0.25%   +10.39%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    803.27    806.98    -0.46%    -0.39%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1706.81   1708.83    -0.12%    -7.38%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    750.59    752.04    -0.19%    -1.21%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  593.21    593.21    +0.00%   -12.43%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.6250    0.0080   +222bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7790    0.0070   +206bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.0320    0.0000   +179bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5370    0.0000   +214bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.4490    0.0150   +273bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.0170    0.0150   +277bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.13      2.23      2.27      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.31      0.54      0.84      0.13
                                                    
 Poland                   1.76      1.76      1.78      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
