CEE MARKETS-Stocks recover slightly; coronavirus fears persist

By Joanna Plucinska WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central Europe's stock markets recovered slightly on Friday after falling sharply this week as investors assessed the economic impact of a fast-spreading viral outbreak in China that has killed 213 people so far. The World Health Organization declared on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. Emerging stocks fell for the seventh straight session. All markets have struggled this week as the virus has spread, but stocks have been hardest hit. Prague's index recovered by 0.74% from a seven-week low hit in the previous session, while Budapest was up 0.27% after hitting an eight-week low on Thursday. Czech-based anti-virus software maker Avast rebounded after losing a quarter of its value in the past few days over a data privacy scandal. The firm said on Thursday it would close its Jumpshot business to alleviate concerns. Its stock was up 6.6% in Prague, and helped boost the Prague stock exchange . Warsaw's index, however, fell 0.67% as Poland's biggest oil refiner Orlen continued to slide after weaker-than-expected Q4 results on Thursday, analysts said. Markets weren't affected by the fact that it is the UK's last day in the European Union, putting an end to more than three years of political uncertainties across the region. Economic relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union will be negotiated over the course of the next year. Analysts said there would still be economic uncertainty related to the negotiations, but that it would be less intense than before the Brexit day and turbulence is likely to be expected only in the coming months as negotiations go on. Currencies in the region remained close to their recent lows after drops this week. The Czech crown edged up 0.05% to 25.24 to the euro, while the Hungarian forint rose 0.20% to 336.54 to the euro. The Polish zloty, however, dropped 0.26%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1053 MARKETS CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech 25.2400 25.2525 +0.05 +0.76% crown % EURHUF= Hungary 336.5400 337.2200 +0.20% -1.60% forint EURPLN= Polish 4.3000 4.2890 -0.26% -1.01% zloty EURRON= Romania 4.7770 4.7765 -0.01% +0.24% n leu EURHRK= Croatia 7.4440 7.4413 -0.04% +0.02% n kuna EURRSD= Serbian 117.5000 117.5600 +0.05% +0.06% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1082.34 1074.3900 +0.74% -2.98% .BUX Budapes 43617.83 43501.99 +0.27% -5.35% t .WIG20 Warsaw 2064.90 2079.98 -0.73% -3.96% .BETI Buchare 10012.38 9949.55 +0.63 +0.35% st % .SBITOP Ljublja 974.52 975.26 -0.08% +5.26% na .CRBEX Zagreb 2038.83 2037.81 +0.05% +1.06% .BELEX1 Belgrad <.BELEX15 811.03 806.98 +0.50% +1.17% 5 e > .SOFIX Sofia 572.22 574.27 -0.36% +0.72% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT=R <CZ2YT=RR 1.7710 0.0330 +243bp +4bps R 2-year > s CZ5YT=R <CZ5YT=RR 1.5540 -0.0560 +217b -5bps R 5-year > ps CZ10YT= <CZ10YT=R 1.5180 -0.0300 +193b -3bps RR 10-year R> ps Poland PL2YT=R <PL2YT=RR 1.5020 -0.0020 +216b +0bps R 2-year > ps PL5YT=R <PL5YT=RR 1.8450 0.0040 +247b +1bps R 5-year > ps PL10YT= <PL10YT=R 2.1970 0.0240 +261b +3bps RR 10-year R> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 2.18 2.17 2.14 2.17 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.34 0.45 0.53 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.71 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes (Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague, Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)