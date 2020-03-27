Bonds News
March 27, 2020 / 10:39 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks retreat, Czech government ramps up debt sales

Anita Komuves

7 Min Read

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - Central European stock
markets retreated on Friday as an upswing fuelled by the massive
economic support package in the United States ran out of steam,
with fears over the coronavirus pandemic gripping investors. 
    "Some willingness to take risks have appeared in markets,
but it is too early to draw conclusions in the long-term as the
coronavirus is still spreading fast in a lot of places in the
world," Erste Bank said in a note in Hungary.
    Stock indexes in Prague and Budapest were down
more than 1.2%. Warsaw's equities lost 0.6%. Stocks in
Bucharest were up 0.6% by 0857 GMT.
    Regional central banks and governments continue to take
steps to help their economies while introducing more measures to
stop the spread of the virus.
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Friday
morning that Hungary is imposing a two-week lockdown starting
Saturday.
    Orban also announced that his government will present its
action plan to restart the economy sometime in the first or
second week of April.
    The central bank of Hungary left its benchmark lending rate
at 0.9% on Tuesday and introduced a new fixed-rate
collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity.
    The forint led gains in the region by rising
0.45%, trading at 353.90 to the euro on Friday. 
    "Present developments will keep the NBH uber-dovish through
our forecast horizon," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank said in a
note.
    "And while the forint may enjoy modest recovery during the
second half of this year, it is still likely to be one of the
underperformers in the CEE region."
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown and the Polish zloty
 were up more than 0.2% and the Romanian leu
was stable. 
    "The upswing in market moods and the weakening of the dollar
supported emerging currencies as well," CIB Bank said in a note.
    The Polish and the Romanian central banks have delivered
emergency rate cuts, and the Czech central bank cut rates on
Thursday for the second time in two weeks. After its first
50-basis-point cut, the bank lowered rates by 75 bps, more than
expected.
     The Czech finance ministry also sold huge amounts in debt
tenders as it ramps up borrowing to finance a swelling budget
amid the coronavirus outbreak.
     The ministry issued  a record  123.9 billion crowns, or 5
billion euros, in bond and treasury bill auctions on Wednesday
and Thursday.
    Secondary market sales by the ministry also increased
borrowing this week, said Dalimil Vyskovsky, a trader at
Komercni Banka. 
    "The MoF has managed to sell as much as 140bln in debt in
just a week ... suggesting the QE might not be needed in the
end," he said. 
    "Though very likely without those (earlier suggestions of
QE) being proclaimed the sales results would have probably been
lighter," he added.  
    
            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               0957 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   27.2000   27.2770    +0.28%    -6.50%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                353.9000  355.4900    +0.45%    -6.43%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.5392    4.5492    +0.22%    -6.23%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8345    4.8359    +0.03%    -0.96%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.6100    7.6125    +0.03%    -2.16%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.4800  117.4900    +0.01%    +0.08%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   791.90  801.5700    -1.21%   -29.02%
 Budapest               32573.63  32994.30    -1.27%   -29.32%
 Warsaw                  1482.93   1492.01    -0.61%   -31.03%
 Bucharest               7665.28   7622.75    +0.56%   -23.17%
 Ljubljana                734.92    726.98    +1.09%   -20.62%
 Zagreb                  1469.11   1437.78    +2.18%   -27.18%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     638.57    638.63    -0.01%   -20.35%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    424.80    423.07    +0.41%   -25.23%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     0.8440   -0.3190   +151bps    -29bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     1.2270   -0.2510   +183bps    -20bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     1.4650    0.0220   +189bps     +7bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     0.9400    0.0130   +160bps     +5bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     1.2790   -0.0170   +189bps     +3bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.7450   -0.0510   +217bps     +0bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.54      0.40      0.35      1.72
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       0.36      0.32      0.33      0.47
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.68      0.52      0.50      1.17
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 





 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by
Larry King)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below