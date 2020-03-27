CEE MARKETS-Stocks retreat, Czech government ramps up debt sales

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets retreated on Friday as an upswing fuelled by the massive economic support package in the United States ran out of steam, with fears over the coronavirus pandemic gripping investors. "Some willingness to take risks have appeared in markets, but it is too early to draw conclusions in the long-term as the coronavirus is still spreading fast in a lot of places in the world," Erste Bank said in a note in Hungary. Stock indexes in Prague and Budapest were down more than 1.2%. Warsaw's equities lost 0.6%. Stocks in Bucharest were up 0.6% by 0857 GMT. Regional central banks and governments continue to take steps to help their economies while introducing more measures to stop the spread of the virus. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Friday morning that Hungary is imposing a two-week lockdown starting Saturday. Orban also announced that his government will present its action plan to restart the economy sometime in the first or second week of April. The central bank of Hungary left its benchmark lending rate at 0.9% on Tuesday and introduced a new fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity. The forint led gains in the region by rising 0.45%, trading at 353.90 to the euro on Friday. "Present developments will keep the NBH uber-dovish through our forecast horizon," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank said in a note. "And while the forint may enjoy modest recovery during the second half of this year, it is still likely to be one of the underperformers in the CEE region." Elsewhere, the Czech crown and the Polish zloty were up more than 0.2% and the Romanian leu was stable. "The upswing in market moods and the weakening of the dollar supported emerging currencies as well," CIB Bank said in a note. The Polish and the Romanian central banks have delivered emergency rate cuts, and the Czech central bank cut rates on Thursday for the second time in two weeks. After its first 50-basis-point cut, the bank lowered rates by 75 bps, more than expected. The Czech finance ministry also sold huge amounts in debt tenders as it ramps up borrowing to finance a swelling budget amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry issued a record 123.9 billion crowns, or 5 billion euros, in bond and treasury bill auctions on Wednesday and Thursday. Secondary market sales by the ministry also increased borrowing this week, said Dalimil Vyskovsky, a trader at Komercni Banka. "The MoF has managed to sell as much as 140bln in debt in just a week ... suggesting the QE might not be needed in the end," he said. "Though very likely without those (earlier suggestions of QE) being proclaimed the sales results would have probably been lighter," he added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0957 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.2000 27.2770 +0.28% -6.50% crown Hungary 353.9000 355.4900 +0.45% -6.43% forint Polish 4.5392 4.5492 +0.22% -6.23% zloty Romanian 4.8345 4.8359 +0.03% -0.96% leu Croatian 7.6100 7.6125 +0.03% -2.16% kuna Serbian 117.4800 117.4900 +0.01% +0.08% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 791.90 801.5700 -1.21% -29.02% Budapest 32573.63 32994.30 -1.27% -29.32% Warsaw 1482.93 1492.01 -0.61% -31.03% Bucharest 7665.28 7622.75 +0.56% -23.17% Ljubljana 734.92 726.98 +1.09% -20.62% Zagreb 1469.11 1437.78 +2.18% -27.18% Belgrade <.BELEX15 638.57 638.63 -0.01% -20.35% > Sofia 424.80 423.07 +0.41% -25.23% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.8440 -0.3190 +151bps -29bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.2270 -0.2510 +183bps -20bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.4650 0.0220 +189bps +7bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.9400 0.0130 +160bps +5bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.2790 -0.0170 +189bps +3bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.7450 -0.0510 +217bps +0bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.54 0.40 0.35 1.72 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.36 0.32 0.33 0.47 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.68 0.52 0.50 1.17 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)