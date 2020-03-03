CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise as central banks mull action over coronavirus

* Markets await results of G7 conference call * Forint steady as carry trade positions are unwound By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 3 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes extended their gains on Tuesday as global markets rebound from last week's losses after several central bank policymakers indicated willingness to implement steps to ease the economic effect of the coronavirus. Prague's main index led gains by adding 2.9%, while Budapest was up 2.6%. Equities in Bucharest and Warsaw also added more than 2%. Markets were looking forward to the results of a conference call of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors later on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the coronavirus. However, the draft of the statement does not specifically call for new government spending or coordinated interest rate cuts, a G7 official told Reuters on Tuesday. Hungarian central bank deputy governor Mihaly Patai said on Monday it was hard to predict the economic impact of the coronavirus in Hungary, adding that for now he did not expect the spread of the virus to have an impact on monetary policy. "Stock market rallies show that some people believe monetary and fiscal measures suggested by policymakers will be able to soften the economic effects of the coronavirus," a trader in Budapest said. Currencies, stock markets and bond yields in the CEE region followed the risk-off sentiment in global markets last week, with the exception of the Hungarian forint, the dealer said. The Hungarian forint traded at 337.40 to the euro Tuesday morning, 0.22% stronger on the day and well off a recent record low of 340.60 against the euro. Many investors have closed carry-trade positions in the past few days, which prevented the forint to reach fresh lows and allowed it to outperform regional peers in the past few sessions, the dealer said. Investors have bought higher-yielding assets using cheaper forints, weakening the unit, as the Hungarian central bank has held interest rates at the lowest level in Central Europe. To prevent the weak forint from boosting inflation, Hungary's central bank has tightened interbank liquidity in recent weeks, leading to higher interbank rates. At a weekly tender on Monday the bank did not tighten liquidity further. Elsewhere in the region, the Czech economy expanded by 0.3% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 on the back of domestic demand, a touch faster than preliminary estimates. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0959 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.4780 25.5300 +0.20% -0.18% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 337.400 338.150 +0.22% -1.85% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.3178 4.3202 +0.06% -1.42% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8080 4.8090 +0.02% -0.41% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4850 7.4805 -0.06% -0.53% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.520 117.510 -0.01% +0.04% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1013.50 985.130 +2.88% -9.15% 0 .BUX Budapest 42623.5 41537.2 +2.62% -7.51% 4 0 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1850.75 1807.70 +2.38% -13.92% > .BETI Buchares 9651.94 9452.51 +2.11% -3.26% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 909.96 893.90 +1.80% -1.72% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1890.64 1858.43 +1.73% -6.28% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 791.73 795.01 -0.41% -1.24% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 546.75 546.75 +0.00% -3.76% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.8190 0.1610 +264bp +15bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.4010 -0.0720 +219bp -8bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.2730 -0.0200 +188bp -3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.3330 0.0600 +215bp +5bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.5090 0.0950 +230bp +9bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.7170 0.0640 +233bp +5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.06 1.81 1.61 2.38 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.92 1.01 0.63 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.50 1.32 1.22 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Editing by Arun Koyyur)