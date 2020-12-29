CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global optimism

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Tuesday, as a U.S. stimulus package added to optimism in global markets surrounding the Brexit trade agreement and COVID-19 vaccination programmes. The House of Representatives voted on Monday to more than triple stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600, sending the plan on to the Senate for a vote. At 1028 GMT stock markets in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest were up 0.6-0.8%. "Global factors are decisive, the stimulus package in the United States helps to keep the good mood," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw. Currencies were mostly little changed. The Czech crown and Hungarian forint were flat against the euro, while the Polish zloty fell 0.11% to 4.497. A Warsaw-based currency trader said the market was quiet, aside from activity connected to the last central bank fixing of the year. The National Bank of Hungary on Tuesday was holding an FX swap tender to provide euro liquidity to banks. Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields were up more than two basis points at 1.266%. Czech 10-year yields fell more than 2 basis points to 1.2380. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1128 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.2600 26.2630 +0.01 -3.15% crown > % EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 363.900 363.9100 +0.00 -9.00% forint > 0 % EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.4970 4.4920 -0.11% -5.35% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8740 4.8750 +0.02 -1.76% leu > % EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5400 7.5423 +0.03 -1.25% kuna > % EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.500 117.6000 +0.09 +0.06% dinar > 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1031.12 1023.400 +0.75 -7.58% 0 % .BUX Budapest 41853.7 41528.44 +0.78 -9.18% 2 % .WIG20 Warsaw 2016.83 2004.41 +0.62 -6.20% % .BETI Buchares 9763.37 9718.49 +0.46 -2.14% t % .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITOP 902.18 900.03 +0.24 -2.56% a > % .CRBEX Zagreb 1750.95 1743.25 +0.44 -13.21% % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 721.72 731.65 -1.36% -9.98% 5 5> .SOFIX Sofia 444.40 444.67 -0.06% -21.78% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.0650 -0.0450 +078b -4bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.7590 -0.0690 +150b -6bps R R> ps CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 1.2380 -0.0240 +181b -1bps RR 10-year RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1120 -0.0310 +082b -2bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.4560 0.0550 +120b +7bps R R> ps PL10YT= <PL10YT= 1.2660 0.0270 +184b +4bps RR 10-year RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.38 0.47 0.60 0.35 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.68 0.69 0.71 0.75 Poland 0.22 0.24 0.26 0.21 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)