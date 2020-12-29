Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
European Currency News

CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global optimism

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on
Tuesday, as a U.S. stimulus package added to optimism in global
markets surrounding the Brexit trade agreement and COVID-19
vaccination programmes.
    The House of Representatives voted on Monday to more than
triple stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600, sending the plan
on to the Senate for a vote.
    At 1028 GMT stock markets in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest
were up 0.6-0.8%.
    "Global factors are decisive, the stimulus package in the
United States helps to keep the good mood," said Bartosz
Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.
    Currencies were mostly little changed. The Czech crown
 and Hungarian forint were flat against the
euro, while the Polish zloty fell 0.11% to 4.497.  
    A Warsaw-based currency trader said the market was quiet,
aside from activity connected to the last central bank fixing of
the year.
    The National Bank of Hungary on Tuesday was holding an FX
swap tender to provide euro liquidity to banks.
    Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields were up
more than two basis points at 1.266%. Czech 10-year yields
 fell more than 2 basis points to 1.2380.
    
    
                    CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
                    MARKETS   T        1128 CET          
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                              bid      close     change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech     <EURCZK=  26.2600   26.2630   +0.01   -3.15%
          crown     >                                 %  
 EURHUF=  Hungary   <EURHUF=  363.900  363.9100   +0.00   -9.00%
          forint    >               0                 %  
 EURPLN=  Polish    <EURPLN=   4.4970    4.4920  -0.11%   -5.35%
          zloty     >                                    
 EURRON=  Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8740    4.8750   +0.02   -1.76%
          leu       >                                 %  
 EURHRK=  Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5400    7.5423   +0.03   -1.25%
          kuna      >                                 %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.500  117.6000   +0.09   +0.06%
          dinar     >               0                 %  
          Note:     calculated from              1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                       close     change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague              1031.12  1023.400   +0.75   -7.58%
                                              0       %  
 .BUX     Budapest            41853.7  41528.44   +0.78   -9.18%
                                    2                 %  
 .WIG20   Warsaw              2016.83   2004.41   +0.62   -6.20%
                                                      %  
 .BETI    Buchares            9763.37   9718.49   +0.46   -2.14%
          t                                           %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   902.18    900.03   +0.24   -2.56%
          a         >                                 %  
 .CRBEX   Zagreb              1750.95   1743.25   +0.44  -13.21%
                                                      %  
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX1   721.72    731.65  -1.36%   -9.98%
 5                  5>                                   
 .SOFIX   Sofia                444.40    444.67  -0.06%  -21.78%
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                              (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.0650   -0.0450   +078b    -4bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=R   0.7590   -0.0690   +150b    -6bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT=   1.2380   -0.0240   +181b    -1bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.1120   -0.0310   +082b    -2bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.4560    0.0550   +120b    +7bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT=   1.2660    0.0270   +184b    +4bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
                    FORWARD                                     
                              3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                  0.38      0.47    0.60     0.35
          Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
                    >                                    
          Hungary                0.68      0.69    0.71     0.75
                                                         
          Poland                 0.22      0.24    0.26     0.21
                                                         
          Note:     are for ask                                 
          FRA       prices                               
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 
 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up