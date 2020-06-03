CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise, currencies stable on economic hope

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Wednesday and currencies held on to their gains as the lifting of lockdown measures and hopes of more economic stimulus measures fueled global market optimism. The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic had hammered currencies in the region, but a new risk-on mood has helped them to recoup a significant part of their losses. Most CEE currencies were stable. The forint eased 0.14% on the day and was trading at 345.90 versus the euro, but was still around its strongest since late March, when lockdown measures were introduced. "The general risk-on mood strengthened the forint as far as 345 to the euro from the levels of 350," and FX trader in Budapest said. "This is not specific to the forint, even the zloty is firming despite the unexpected rate cut." The Polish zloty was little changed at 4.385 versus the euro on Wednesday, after a more than 1.4% jump last Tuesday, before the central bank announced a surprise 40-basis-point rate cut to 0.1% on Thursday. "The 200-day moving average currently resides near 4.36. EURPLN has then reached the levels at which we expect consolidation (pause) for some time," Santander Bank Polska wrote in a note. The Czech crown was at 26.560 versus the euro, up 0.06% on the day. A client note from Commerzbank expected "moderate CZK appreciation". Stock markets across the region firmed, with Budapest leading gains and adding near 2% by 0818 GMT. OTP Bank , the bourse's most liquid paper, added 4%, or more than 40% since hitting a two-year low at the height of the pandemic crisis. Prague's equities gained 0.2% as London- and Prague-listed antivirus software maker Avast was expected to join the FTSE 100 index. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1018 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.5600 26.5770 +0.06% -4.25% crown Hungary 345.9000 345.4200 -0.14% -4.27% forint Polish 4.3850 4.3865 +0.03% -2.93% zloty Romanian 4.8360 4.8370 +0.02% -0.99% leu Croatian 7.5750 7.5825 +0.10% -1.71% kuna Serbian 117.5600 117.6300 +0.06% +0.01% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 923.46 921.8200 +0.18% -17.23% Budapest 36658.87 35967.41 +1.92% -20.45% Warsaw 1768.39 1736.36 +1.84% -17.75% Bucharest 8950.35 8814.37 +1.54% -10.29% Ljubljana 856.23 844.24 +1.42% -7.52% Zagreb 1663.25 1650.99 +0.74% -17.56% Belgrade <.BELEX15 677.74 673.81 +0.58% -15.46% > Sofia 458.18 461.03 -0.62% -19.35% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1450 0.0870 +079bps +8bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3850 -0.0440 +098bps -7bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.7740 0.0670 +116bps +4bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.2500 0.0070 +090bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7710 0.0080 +137bps -1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3110 0.0130 +169bps -2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.25 0.26 0.29 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.77 0.72 0.67 0.91 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.25 0.26 0.27 0.28 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)