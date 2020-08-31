CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise, leu unfazed as Romanian govt awaits no-confidence vote

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed, while stocks opened higher on Monday tracking Asian and European shares which rose on Chinese data that fuelled hopes for economic recovery despite rising coronavirus infections in the world. In Central Europe, the Romanian leu was little moved and trading at 4.8390 per euro ahead of a vote of no confidence against the government of Ludovic Orban due later on Monday. The vote adds to years of political instability that have kept the leu under pressure at a time when the Romanian economy is reeling under the negative impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. Even before the pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget shortfall. The forint was flat, trading around 354 to the euro, holding onto its gains from Friday and outperforming the Czech crown and the Polish zloty which both weakened around 0.3% on Monday. The Hungarian forint weakened for two weeks and touched two-month lows mid last week, with weaker-than-expected Hungarian GDP data and loose monetary policy weighing on the currency. "The forint started a positive correction (on Friday)...and the exchange rate could firm back towards 350 in the coming days, while against the dollar, there is an important support at 295 on the chart," brokerage Equilor said in a note. On Tuesday, PMI data will be published across the region which could provide fresh clues about the state of the economic recovery. Hungary and the Czech Republic will also publish a breakdown of second-quarter GDP data. Poland's statistics office said on Monday that the country's gross domestic product fell to 8.2% y/y in the second quarter, in line with its first estimate of -8.2%. nS8N2E70CZ Stocks in the region were higher, with Budapest leading gains, rising 1%. In Prague, shares of Pegas Nonwovens rose 1.8%, making them the leading gainer after the artificial textile maker reported a first-half core profit EBITDA and confirmed its full-year outlook. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1004 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.2050 26.1210 -0.32% -2.95% crown Hungary 354.0000 353.8600 -0.04% -6.46% forint Polish 4.3959 4.3819 -0.32% -3.17% zloty Romanian 4.8390 4.8395 +0.01% -1.05% leu Croatian 7.5250 7.5285 +0.05% -1.06% kuna Serbian 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 906.98 908.0900 -0.12% -18.70% Budapest 35192.00 34842.51 +1.00% -23.63% Warsaw 1835.74 1829.79 +0.33% -14.62% Bucharest 8871.74 8850.68 +0.24% -11.08% Ljubljana 840.11 841.49 -0.16% -9.26% Zagreb 1610.91 1606.72 +0.26% -20.15% Belgrade <.BELEX15 693.68 693.68 +0.00% -13.47% > Sofia 432.78 432.51 +0.06% -23.83% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1530 -0.0430 +081bps -4bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.6770 -0.0680 +131bps -8bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.0990 -0.0230 +150bps -4bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1210 -0.0300 +078bps -3bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7900 -0.0060 +143bps -2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.4360 -0.0040 +183bps -2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.37 0.39 0.45 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.82 0.91 0.99 0.62 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.25 0.25 0.26 0.23 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)