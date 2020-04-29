CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise on easing of lockdowns, Hungary long-term bond yields fall on QE

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks firmed on Wednesday as countries looked to ease coronavirus lockdowns, while Hungarian long-term government bond yields plunged after the central bank announced the terms of its bond-buying programme. Blue-chip indexes in the region rose, with Budapest and Warsaw both gaining more than 1%. Bucharest edged up 0.4% while Prague gained 0.2%. "Global markets continue to be cautiously optimistic," CIB Bank said in a note. "Markets are happy about the reopening but also conscious of the dangers that the pandemic can accelerate again." The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday that it would launch its bond-buying programme and mortgage bond purchases on May 4, focusing on buying papers with more than three years to maturity. It said it would buy 10-year bonds next week. Deputy central bank governor Marton Nagy told reporters that the NBH wanted to drive long-term yields lower. "We can see the curve flattening, yields are going down aggressively since the NBH's announcement," a fixed income trader in Budapest said. Yields on 15-year government bonds were at 2.30% on Tuesday morning, according to the trader. That is 50 basis points down from the level before the central bank statement, according to Refinitiv debt management agency data. Yields on 10-year bonds fell 40 basis points lower to 2.00%, and 5-year bond yields were down 16 basis points at 1.40%, traders said. The forint was up 0.48% and trading at 356.70 versus the euro at 0750 GMT. The currency regained some of its strength after weakening in the previous session following the announcement of the details of the NBH's QE programme. "FX markets still need to digest the details of the announcement," a trader in Budapest said. "The forint could be strengthening on the prospect of the government lifting some of the lockdown measures next week," he said, adding that a weakening dollar could stop the slow firming of the currency. Hungary will begin easing parts of its coronavirus lockdown on May 4, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was up 0.2% and trading at 4.539 versus the euro. Ratings agency S&P revised Hungary's outlook to stable from positive on pandemic-related risks late on Tuesday and affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' rating. S&P expects the Hungarian economy to contract by 4% this year. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0950 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.1600 27.1700 +0.04% -6.36% crown Hungary 356.7000 358.4000 +0.48% -7.16% forint Polish 4.5390 4.5475 +0.19% -6.23% zloty Romanian 4.8440 4.8425 -0.03% -1.15% leu Croatian 7.5620 7.5573 -0.06% -1.54% kuna Serbian 117.5400 117.6550 +0.10% +0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 869.05 867.1600 +0.22% -22.10% Budapest 34206.76 33808.22 +1.18% -25.77% Warsaw 1614.77 1594.25 +1.29% -24.90% Bucharest 8223.24 8191.09 +0.39% -17.58% Ljubljana 790.06 786.50 +0.45% -14.67% Zagreb 1578.38 1582.28 -0.25% -21.76% Belgrade <.BELEX15 656.48 656.02 +0.07% -18.11% > Sofia 447.85 447.70 +0.03% -21.17% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.6850 -0.0100 +139bps +1bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.8880 -0.0540 +156bps -4bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.3560 0.0760 +184bps +10bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.5900 -0.0040 +130bps +1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.0330 -0.0020 +170bps +2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.4450 0.0030 +193bps +2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.28 0.29 0.33 0.90 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.18 1.11 1.07 1.10 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.22 0.18 0.21 0.69 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Pravin Char)